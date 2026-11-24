Normally, when we write about watches, they are the electronic kind. But we’re also fascinated by mechanical watches. It is amazing that these mechanisms have existed for centuries. [Martin C. Martin] is fascinated too, and he produced a page that explains how they work simply and also includes wonderful 3D animations that make it all clear. If you are just skimming the page, be sure to drag the animations to spin them around.

He was inspired by another page that has even more detailed information and different animations. It turns out the hairspring was invented by [Christiaan Huygens], who is also known for many other scientific advances in optics, astronomy, mathematics, and more. The main idea is that if you fix the far end of the spring and let the center rotate, the spring will wind and unwind at a constant rate. Combined with a balance wheel to slow the hairspring, you have a wheel that oscillates back and forth at a fairly constant rate. According to the post, a well-calibrated mechanical watch should lose about nine seconds a day. Given that there are 86,400 seconds in a day, that’s not bad (just a hair over 0.01%).

Of course, without some other mechanism, you’d have a metronome swinging back and forth as the spring moved. That’s why there’s also an escapement that converts the back-and-forth motion into a toothed escape wheel. It wants to spin as a consequence of the unwinding of the mainspring (another spiral spring). This is the one you are cranking when you wind the watch. However, the escapement tied to the hairspring prevents the escape wheel from moving more than one step for each tick of the hairspring. The mainspring tries to turn the escape wheel. The hairspring ensures it only rotates one step at a time at a known rate. The gears make the hands spin at the proper speed.

More gears convert the escape wheel’s rotation to the proper speeds: 1 RPM for the second hand, 1/60 RPM for the minute hand, and so on. At some point, the gear ratios require a large gear, so practical watches have multiple gears in stages to get the proper divisions. Each gear also reverses the direction of rotation, so sometimes multiple gears are used to achieve the proper spin as well as the speed.

Now that you know how a watch works, why not build your own?