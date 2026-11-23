The release of the hidden SDR functionality in the radio section of Espressif microcontrollers has led to an explosion of SDR hacking, both transmit and receive. We’ve seen SDR front ends and spectrum analysers, but [Kaboom748] has made the process even easier for users of traditional analogue modes. Do you need AM, FM, or SSB? The repository has ready-to-go software, in both transmit and receive.

Interestingly, it provides a reminder that these hacks work on the ESP8266 as well as the ESP32 series, as there are builds for that processor too. It is, however, restricted to whatever frequency the chip supports, so without a converter you are stuck with 2.4 or 5 GHz. To forestall the inevitable commenters, it’s difficult to imagine a situation where wideband FM stereo would be legal in the Wi-Fi space, but at least these chips only provide low-power transmission.

We covered the ESP SDR story when it first appeared, and along the way we’ve introduced readers to a means of using it on other frequencies. Happy hacking!