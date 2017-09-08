Magnet Implants, Your Cyborg Primer

What would you do to gain a sixth sense? Some of us would submit to a minor surgical procedure where a magnet is implanted under the skin. While this isn’t the first time magnet implants have been mentioned here on Hackaday, [The Thought Emporium] did a phenomenal job of gathering the scattered data from blogs, forum posts, and personal experimentation into a short video which can be seen after the break.
As [The Thought Emporium] explains in more eloquent detail, a magnet under the skin allows the implantee to gain a permanent sense of strong magnetic fields. Implantation in a fingertip is most common because nerve density is high and probing is possible. Ear implants are the next most useful because oscillating magnetic fields can be translated to sound.
For some, this is merely a parlor trick. Lifting paper clips and messing with a compass are great fun. Can magnet implants be more than whimsical baubles?
I would like to tell about my magnet which has been implanted for three years. As an automation engineer, I am tasked with trouble-shooting electrical panels. This is often a laborious task which involves probing with a multi-meter and staring back-and-forth at schematics.
When asked to diagnose a troublesome panel for a band-saw by some coworkers, I decided to use my magnet as a diagnostic tool first since it was a five minute walk to my meter. Lo and behold, after a wave of my hand, I noticed that the transformer wasn’t emitting a large field, like I would expect. I traced that back to a tripped circuit breaker, which three other engineers had missed, and flipped it. The machine restarted normal operation after thirty seconds instead of thirty minutes.
My magnet is literally part of me and a valuable tool of my trade.
[The Thought Emporium] has been mentioned here for their guide to making graphene. You can find more biohacking at Cyberpunk Yourself or see a wildly different application of body-mounted magnets.
12 thoughts on “Magnet Implants, Your Cyborg Primer”
I wonder if a magnetic ring would work for the undecided and squemish?
There isn’t an easy answer about a magnet ring as a diagnostic tool. The short answer is yes. In fact, I bring a couple magnet rings with me when I go places where biohacking questions are likely to arise and usually demonstrate with microwave ovens. In fact, you can easily grab a strong refrigerator magnet and hold it near a cooking microwave oven and feel the field through the magnet. It has to be a couple inches from the transformer.
When we get into the nitty-gritty of implants, there is a factor of SENSE vs TOOL. A sense is permanently a part of you while a tool is only useful while you’re actively using it. Let’s say you love soup but it has to be the correct temperature to taste right. In addition to your love of soup, you do not have the ability to sense temperature like every stock human. Instead of the innate sense, you must use a thermometer. You know that 130° F is the ideal temperature so you can take a reading of each spoonful and know if the bowl needs to be reheated or if you should blow on the soup. That would be cumbersome. A sense gives you automatic, constant, and intuitive feedback so your lips and hands tell you what you need to know without any conscious thought, you simply anticipate a tasty spoonful until the bowl cools even if you have to blow on it a couple times.
One magnet to rule them all…
I wondered that also, a few years ago got all the stuff to make a ring with magnets, just never got around to it
Don’t make it too difficult for yourself. Scraps will work!
https://www.dropbox.com/s/tjy3fdl7lc7ojbw/2014-06-27%20Try%20it%20before%20you%20buy%20it.pdf
No MRIs for you then
It depends on the strength of the MRI. Yes, some of the stronger ones would cause trouble for magnet implants.
Interesting story of a person with a magnetic implant going through an MRI: https://urielxvi.wordpress.com/2015/07/15/painless-mri-with-magnetic-implant/
Story reminds me of a ScientificAmerica article on the compass in our nose.
“Let me just swipe right to upload the video from my phone for this project and–wha? My SD card is blank?!”
I have a magnetic implant for a bone anchored hearing aid. Other than sticking ferrous metals to the back of my head, I haven’t noticed anything extra-sensory going on. Anything I should try?
You can stick small magnet to the tip of your pinky w/ adhesive bandage. Its works almast same except you dont need to implant anything. Btw idea of tech implants is generally stupid because tech constantly evolves and you will be forced to have surgery too often just because Apple will make new Eyephone (yeah Futurama) and your old will out of fashion or because your one will break or has planned EOL (cruel world) etc. Its same as CPU sockets. You can implant this socket into your neck but history show that sockets are upgrades too, not so fast as CPU but anyway. Same w/ peripheral sockets (ISA, PSI, FireWire, USB 1, USB 2 USB 3 …) so implant anything into your body is dumb. Exoskeletons are much better.