Setting up your workpiece is often the hardest part of any machining operation. The goal is to secure the workpiece so it can’t move during machining in such a way that nothing gets in the way of the tooling. Magnetic chucks are a great choice for securely and flexibly holding down workpieces, as this simple shop-built electromagnetic vise shows.
It looks like [Make It Extreme] learned a thing or two about converting microwave oven transformers to electromagnets when they built a material handling crane for the shop. Their magnetic vise, designed for a drill press but probably a great choice for securing work to a milling machine, grinder, or even a CNC router, has a simple but sturdy steel frame. Two separate platforms slide on the bed of the vise, each containing two decapitated MOTs. Wired to mains power separately for selective control and potted in epoxy, the magnets really seem to do the job. The video below shows a very thick piece of steel plate cantilevered out over one magnet while having a hole cut; that’s a lot of down force, but the workpiece doesn’t move.
Like the idea of a shop-made vise but would rather go the old-fashioned way? Check out [Make It Extreme]’s laminated bench vise, which also makes an appearance in this video.
4 thoughts on “Your Work Won’t Move with a Magnetic Drill Press Vise”
I work in a machine shop so I might be a little biased but mag vises on a mill can be a recipe for an exciting day. The issue is that they work well for light loads and can keep a part from springing back when released; typically on a surface grinder. in the video they’re running a facemill and it worked great but I bet a larger end mill or large twist drill would send the part flying if you get after it.
It’s a cool idea but at the end of the day a good vise is always the go to method for work holding…or fixturing straight to the table if a vise is too small or awkward. Good luck and keep your wits about you if you’re doing more than surfacing.
All material becomes magnetic and all particles that are suppose to be removed while drilling will remain and fuck up the drill after one use.
Takes two seconds to realize this is daft.
Take it to reddit instead.
next project: build one that works for aluminum parts aswell
Yea need to add an airline with enough pressure and flow to evacuate the chips properly. Not sure I would want all my cutting tools to be magnetic anyway… Need an extreme demagnetiser as well?
Nice build tho, as usual.