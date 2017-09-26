Madison, WI hackerspace Sector67 is in a period of transition as they move from their current rented location to a new property that will be their permanent home a half mile away. Last Wednesday (September 20, 2017) an unfortunate propane explosion in the new building led to the injury of Chris Meyer, the founder and director of the hackerspace.
The structure has been stabilized and renovation is continuing, but Chris was seriously burned and will be in the hospital for at least a month with a much longer road to complete recovery. It is fortunate that nobody else was injured.
This accident comes at a time when Sector67 essentially has two spaces to maintain; the existing space is still running, but many of the members are focused on the construction of the new space. The building needs significant work before the move can take place. Currently the roof is being raised so that the building can go from one awkward-height story to two normal stories, doubling the size. An expiring lease and imminent demolition of the current location by developers means the clock is still ticking on the move, and this explosion means Sector67 will have to work even harder, and without the presence and constant effort of the person who has been leading the project.
A GoFundMe campaign for Sector67 has been started and is well on its way towards helping Chris and Sector67.
5 thoughts on “Sector67 Hackerspace Rocked by Explosion at New Location”
It’s great that people are raising money for the hacker space, but I’m left wondering (maybe due to the media projecting it how they want to) that in america, if something bad happens to you like this, you’re basically screwed in all sorts of ways.
I hope Chris makes a speedy and safe recovery, but I also hope that he’s not forgotten simply because he’s not there at the front line – It may well be that he has a understanding employer, and good insurance, but if not, I hope that he also is given some help.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery
Thank you for posting this. Sector67 has been a active, positive influence in the Madison area and is in no small part responsible for the first Makerfaire I ever attended.
I live near Madison and I had no idea there was a Hacker space here. I had tried to look for one but I did not even know where to begin looking.
There are two; Sector67 and The Bodgery. To find a hackerspace near you, go to https://wiki.hackerspaces.org/List_of_hackerspaces