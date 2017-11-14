80’s Smartwatch Finally Plays Tetris

While the current generation of smartwatches have only been on the market for a few years, companies have been trying to put a computer on your wrist since as far back as the 80s with varying degrees of success. One such company was Seiko, who in 1984 unveiled the UC-2000: a delightfully antiquated attempt at bridging the gap between wristwatch and personal computer. Featuring a 4-bit CPU, 2 KB of RAM, and 6 KB of ROM, the UC-2000 was closer to a Tamagotchi than its modern day counterparts, but at least it could run BASIC.
Ever since he saw the UC-2000 mentioned online, [Alexander] wanted to get one and try his hand at developing his own software for it. After securing one on eBay, the first challenge was getting it connected up to a modern computer. (Translated from Russian here.) [Alexander] managed to modernize the UC-2000’s novel induction based data transfer mechanism with help from a ATtiny85, which allowed him to get his own code on the watch, all that was left was figuring out how to write it.
With extremely limited published information, and no toolchain, [Alexander] did an incredible job of figuring out the assembly required to interact with the hardware. Along the way he made a number of discoveries which set his plans back, such as the fact that there is no way to directly control individual pixels on the screen; all graphics would have to be done with the built-in symbols.
The culmination of all this hard work? Playing Tetris, naturally. Though [Alexander] admits that limitations of the device’s hardware meant the game had to be simplified a bit, he’s almost certainly having more fun than any of the UC-2000’s original owners did with this device. He’s setup a GitHub repository for anyone who wishes to join him in this brave new world of vintage wrist computing.
[Alexander] isn’t the only one experimenting with fringe wearable computers. We’ve seen our fair share of interesting smartwatches, featuring everything from novel input methods to complete scratch-builds.
5 thoughts on “80’s Smartwatch Finally Plays Tetris”
Pointless waste of time…
Excellent hack! :-)
Still got one of these beauties with me. Well done!
You can get a NOS watch and programmer for a mere $1375 on eBay.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/NEW-Vtg-83-NOS-SEIKO-UC2200-wrist-BASIC-programming-LCD-computer-watch-system/263320704204?hash=item3d4f2314cc:g:HEYAAOxyFiRRzny-
I was wondering how they dealt with the problem of getting an adequate keyboard on a watch, and then I found out that they simply used an external keyboard when you wanted to program it.
Simplicity is often the most perfect expression of genius.
Envisioning a wireless charging plate that backs up your phone via nfc whilst it’s charging.
How to stop viruses spreading or someone stealing your data by just bumping into you on the street. Staying indoors with my tinfoil hat no doubt.