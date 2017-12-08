A Wireless Webcam Without A Cumbersome Cloud Service

After a friend bought a nannycam that required the use of a cloud service to make the device useful, [Martin Caarels] thought to himself — as he puts it — ”I can probably do this with a Raspberry Pi!”

Altogether, [Caarels] gathered together a 4000mAh battery, a Raspberry Pi 3 with a micro SD card for storage, a Logitech c270 webcam, and the critical component to bind this project together: an elastic band. Once he had downloaded and set up Raspbian Stretch Lite on the SD card, he popped it into the Pi and connected it to the network via a cable. From there, he had to ssh into the Pi to get its IP so he could have it hop onto the WiFi.

Now that he effectively had a wireless webcam, it was time to turn it into a proper security camera.

Not to be anti-climactic, but all [Caarels] had to do from there was install Motion — a motion detecting software — configure a few settings, and set it to run as a daemon on boot. From there, it was a simple case of accessing it on port 8080 while on his home network. If that seems simple, then that should mean you already possess the skills to make this project yourself — go for it!

