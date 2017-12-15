Design a Microcontroller With Security In Mind

There are many parts to building a secure networked device, and the entire industry is still learning how to do it right. Resources are especially constrained for low-cost microcontroller devices. Would it be easier to build more secure devices if microcontrollers had security hardware built-in? That is the investigation of Project Sopris by Microsoft Research.
The researchers customized the MediaTek MT7687, a chip roughly comparable to the hacker darling ESP32. The most significant addition was a security subsystem. It performs tasks notoriously difficult to do correctly in software, such as random number generation and security key storage. It forms the core of what they called the “hardware-based secure root of trust.”
Doing these tasks in a security-specific module solves many problems. If a key is not stored in memory, a memory dump can’t compromise what isn’t there. Performing encryption/decryption in task-specific hardware makes it more difficult to execute successful side-channel attacks against them. Keeping things small keeps the cost down and also eases verifying correctness of the code.
But the security module can also be viewed from a less-favorable perspective. Its description resembles a scaled-down version of the Trusted Platform Module. As a self-contained module running its own code, it resembles the Intel Management Engine, which is currently under close scrutiny.
Will we welcome Project Sopris as a time-saving toolkit for building secure networked devices? Or will we become suspicious of hidden vulnerabilities? The researchers could open-source their work to ease these concerns, but value of their work will ultimately depend on the fast-moving field of networked device security.
Do you know of other efforts to add hardware-assisted security to microcontrollers? Comment below or let us know via the tip line!
[via Wired]
Image of Mount Sopris, namesake of the project, by [Hogs555] (CC-BY 4.0)
7 thoughts on “Design a Microcontroller With Security In Mind”
Crypto subprocessor and WiFi subsystem on same die that is a black-box to end user? I don’t think so. It would be better idea to have crypto chip that can be interfaced to microcontroller of your choice using SPI, I2C or any other serial/parallel protocol, so you can see exactly what is going on and control which data goes where.
Maybe. But it wouldn’t be solving the same problem – not an alternative to this.
Evil maids with logic probes might probe the data off of the chip, but the openness of a crypto chip would create more hardware diversity and thus produce more flexibility and security by preventing any one attack to be sucessful on the majority of devices.
Security. An active and growing career opportunity that has served mankind admirably despite no possible way of succeeding well enough to put yourself out of a job.
“For every better mousetrap…”
“The more they overthink the plumbing…”
It’s the one subject actively pursued ever since we discovered comfy caves have one flaw of an entrance needing to be secured.
Totally a fool’s quest as there is no endpoint, but one that needs be staffed in perpetuity.
What mountain is that?
Mount Sopris: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mount_Sopris
If it were implemented in hardware, I might trust it eventually but since it’s really just an inaccessible core running software, I would never trust it.