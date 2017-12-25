Few things are as frustrating as a WiFi signal that drops in and out. On a public network it is bad enough but at home? Even if you can live with it, your cohabitants will certainly impune your technical abilities if they don’t have solid WiFi. One solution is a WiFi repeater. You can buy one, of course. But you can also make one out of an ESP8266 and some code from GitHub. There is also a video about the project, below.
[Martin Ger’s] code implements NAT, so it isn’t a true WiFi repeater, but more of a bridge or router. Of course, that means performance isn’t stellar, but tests show it can sustain about 5 Mbps, which isn’t bad for a little board that costs a couple of bucks. There is a limit of 8 clients, but that’s more than enough for a lot of cases. Even if you don’t want to use it as a router, it has a mesh mode that could be a basis for some interesting projects all by itself.
There is a web-based configuration for common setup, and a console on port 7777 or the serial port to do advanced things like port mapping or static DHCP addressing. There is a simple firewall and — of particular interest — an MQTT client built-in.
Another neat feature is the optional automesh mode that lets several of the repeaters self-organize. To do this, [Martin] needed a way to know which repeaters were close to the “real” WiFi. When in this mode, the repeaters actually mutate their MAC addresses to provide this information. This is an unusual solution, to say the least. The MAC addresses all start with 24:24 to avoid other devices, but it is odd for a device to dynamically change its MAC address. Or maybe its creative, we couldn’t decide.
If you just want to extend your self-made RS232 network, you can still use an ESP8266. This isn’t, of course, the first ESP8266 we’ve seen substituting for a commercial consumer product.
5 thoughts on “The WiFi Repeater You Probably Have on Your Bench”
What about use two ESP8266 interlinked via SPI so it can repeat onto a different channel?
Definitely repeat on a second channel if you can.
As well, your throughput would most likely increase if it can be done without NAT. Rewriting packets with NAT is an awful lot of work for that tiny chip. For a quick (well, sort of quick…) example of this, take the oldest router you have collecting dust, connect two machines to it to see how fast the LAN ports are, then move one of the machines to the WWAN port (aka connected via NAT) and see how slow that is. (I’m looking at YOU, my trusty old Linksys WRT54G!)
Hmm. The ESP8266 can successfully push bits at 80Mbps over SPI, but I don’t know how fast it can receive them reliably. There’s also the thing that there is no real DMA for that, you only get a 64-byte FIFO, so that’ll add a small amount of overhead to it.
But still wouldnt that be faster than receive than retransmit
I’m using a Cisco Linksys EA2700 I picked up at a yard sale for 75 cents. Then I put DDWRT on it so I could use it in place of a TP-Link TL-WR702N that was constantly losing its link to my DSL modem’s WiFi.