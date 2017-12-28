Due to the graphic nature of this post, small children and the elderly may want to leave the room. One of the hottest toys this holiday season has been gutted like a fish so that we may better understand the nature of its existence. Or maybe just what kind of sensors and motors the craftsmen over at WowWee managed to cram into a “robot” with an MSRP of only $15 USD.
[Josh Levine] mercilessly tears a Fingerling Monkey limb from limb on his blog, and points out some interesting design decisions made. While some elements of the toy are rather clever, there’s a few head-scratchers to be had inside the Fingerling. It’s interesting to see the final results of a decision process that had to balance the relatively rough life such a toy will live with the ever crucial cost of production.
The eyelids are particularly well thought out, operated by charging a coil under a magnet which is embedded in the plastic. Opening and closing the eyelids without a separate motor or gearbox is not only easier and cheaper, but prevents the possibility of damage if a child attempts to force open the eyes or otherwise manipulate the mechanism.
Other cost saving measures include the use of foil tape as a capacitive sensor, and simple ball-filled tilt sensors to detect orientation rather than an expensive accelerometer.
Interestingly, other parts of the toy seem overengineered in comparison. A cam and limit switch are used to detect when the Fingerling’s head has turned to its maximum angle, when it would have been cheaper and easier to simply detect motor stall current.
If you’re interested in seeing what makes popular toys tick, we’ve got a number of plaything tear downs which are sure to keep you satiated until the next big holiday toy rolls around.
8 thoughts on “Fingerling Disemboweled for Your Entertainment”
I knew that you could charge a capacitor, but I was not aware that you could charge a coil.
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/602562/
If by charging we understand storing energy, then yes, a coil can store energy (in magnetic field) the same as a capacitor can store energy (in electric field).
Just watched the video, there is no “charging a coil” there.
It’s rather about energizing a coil in order to use it together with a small magnet as a mechanical actuator.
oddly missing: what the damned thing looks like BEFORE you tore it apart. this and the article both fail to show what the ‘before’ shot was. odd.
Yeah.. I had the exact same thing.. WTH is a fingerling anyway? Some of us don’t live in the US.
Why are they called fart monkeys?
I’m petty sure you can guess why…