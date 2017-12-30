Fresh-Baked Plastic Tiles For All!

Recycling aims to better the planet, but — taken into the hands of the individual — it can be a boon for one’s home by trading trash for building materials. [fokkejongerden], a student at the [Delft University of Technology] in the Netherlands, proposes one solution for all the plastic that passes through one’s dwelling by turning HDPE into tiles.
Collecting several HDPE containers — widely used and easy enough to process at home — [fokkejongerden] cleaned them thoroughly of their previous contents, and then mulched them with a food processor. An aluminium mold of the tile was then welded together making sure the sides were taller than the height of the tile. A second part was fabricated as a top piece to compress the tile into shape.
After preheating an oven to no hotter than 200 degrees Celsius, they lined the mold with parchment paper and baked the tile until shiny(90-120 minutes). The top piece was weighed down (clamping works too), compressing the tile until it cooled. A heat gun or a clothes iron did the trick to smooth out any rough edges.
Not only does [fokkejongerden]’s tiles give the recycler plenty of artistic freedom for creating their own mosaic floor, the real gem is the adaptable plastic recycling process for home use. For another method, check out this recycled, recycling factory that turns bottles in to rope and more! There’s even the potential for fueling your 3D printer.
[Via Instructables]
How can this be a good thing for the ground water?
DIY landfill 4.0 everywhere?
HDPE is not a problem at all. In fact it is a solution. Most water pipes installed in the ground today are made of HDPE.
…Which is why the water at my place tastes terrible and ‘plasticky’ on hot days
I can’t imagine this would be economical or environmentally sensible when you take the energy cost of the oven into account. Maybe if the heat were provided by the sun.
True for home use. On an industrial scale with a huge oven, the cost of heating becomes insignificant.
The recycling of plastic is a slightly interesting topic. What follows is my own unresearched understanding based upon second-hand or nth-hand knowledge, but I know I’m smart (aren’t we all?), so I can’t possibly be entirely wrong.
Plastics are formed by polymerisation of monomers. Styrene becomes polystyrene. Ethylene becomes polyethylene, which with the appropriate additives and treatment can be HDPE. The molecules of the plastic are long-chain hydrocarbons, and in general the longer the chain the stronger the plastic. When the stuff is originally manufactured most of the monomer reacts suitably, but some is left over. Various tricks of chemical engineering are used to persuade as much as possible to polymerise properly, but there is a remainder that didn’t join the chain, and is left over as dimers and trimers, etc. It gets used for other purposes. Perhaps it gets burned to help heat the factory. That’s one kind of recycling. The end result of the original manufacturing is virgin plastic.
Sometimes there is a lot of plastic scrap lurking about the floor of the factory, or in the gizzards of the plumbing. It can be ground up and re-inserted into the stream. It is called regrind, another kind of recycling. In general it has a molecular chain length shorter than top-quality virgin polymer.
In post-consumer recycling the polymers, perhaps sorted out into chemical types, are ground up or melted. The result suffers from short chain length and contamination with junk that isn’t a molecular chain at all. Think of chopping up a plate of spaghetti. Long spaghetti will wind about on your fork. Short little pieces of spaghetti will slither away and require a soup spoon.
Too much recycled plastic mixed into a product will cause the material to be weak. Perhaps it will easily photodegrade or it will behave badly during injection moulding. It is thus the duty of the recycling engineer–here, that’ll be our [fokkejongerden]–to find techniques and applications in which the poor strength is not a problem, or perhaps is even a virtue. And look! There is an opportunity for Yet Another Hackaday Project: “Testing the durability of [fokkejongerden]’s plastic tiles.”
OMG. If I dropped anything at all on a floor made of these tiles, I’d never find it again.