LED Fabrication from Wafer to Light

Building a circuit to blink an LED is the hardware world’s version of the venerable “Hello, world!” program — it teaches you the basics in a friendly, approachable way. And the blinky light project remains a valuable teaching tool right up through the hardware wizard level, provided you build your own LEDs first.
For [emach1ne], the DIY LED was part of a Master’s degree course and began with a slice of epitaxial wafer that goes through cleaning, annealing, and acid etching steps in preparation for photolithography. While gingerly handling some expensive masks, [emach1ne] got to use some really cool tools and processes — mask aligners, plasma etchers, and electron beam vapor deposition. [emach1ne] details every step that led to a nursery of baby LEDs on the wafer, each of which was tested. Working arrays were cut from the wafer and mounted in a lead frame, bonded with gold wires, and fiat lux.
The whole thing must have been a great experience in modern fab methods, and [emach1ne] should feel lucky to have access to tools like these. But if you think you can’t build your own semiconductor fab, we beg to differ.
Back in the day (’70’s) in high school I got some Bell Labs science kits that allowed you to build your own solar cells- nasty chemicals and all…
I have a newfound respect for LEDs now!
LEDs revolutionized a lot of things from lighting design, to communications. But for 2018: everything nostalgic, there should be something on homemade tubes.
Something I don’t quite get from the process is when the P-N junction is formed. I assume the wafer is P doped on the surface and the first etch removes the P material from the unwanted zones. Is this correct?