Mounting a motor on a PCB is nothing new, right? But how about making the PCB itself part of the motor? That’s what [Carl Bugeja] has done with his brushless DC motor in a PCB project, and we think it’s pretty cool.
Details on [Carl]’s Hackaday.io page are a bit sparse at this point, but we’ve been in contact with him and he filled us in a little. The PCB contains the stator of the BLDC and acts as a mechanical support for the rotor’s bearing. There are six spiral coils etched into the PCB, each with about 40 turns. The coils are distributed around the axis; connected in a wye configuration, they drive a 3D-printed rotor that has four magnets pressed into it. You can see a brief test in the video below; it seems to suffer from a little axial wobble due to the single bearing, but that could be handled with a hat board supporting an upper bearing.
We see a lot of potential in this design. [Carl] mentions that the lack of cores in the coil limit it to low-torque applications, but it seems feasible to bore out the center of the coils and press-fit a ferrite slug. Adding SMD Hall sensors to the board for feedback would be feasible, too — in fact, an entire ESC and motor on one PCB could be possible as well. [Carl] has promised to keep the project page updated, and we’re looking forward to more on this one.
For a more traditional approach to printed motors, check out this giant 3D-printed BLDC.
7 thoughts on “This Tiny Motor is Built into a PCB”
Very nice. This is a step on the way to drone swarms. I’ve never seen a PCB coil with more than a few turns used as anything else than a tuning circuit. PCB bldc motors with glued on coils are as old as tape drives, but this is original.
Might get better torque density and efficiency using a toroidal winding. There’ve been some papers in the past 25 years or so on this. Here’s one from MIT without a paywall.
http://web.mit.edu/kirtley/kirtley/binlustuff/literature/electric%20machine/TORUS.pdf
Add a second stacked PCB wired in reverse to interact with the back pole of the magnets, and as a bonus you’d get your second bearing mount.
Or add a second stator under the pcboard. That might control the wobbling enough to not need another bearing.
Nice shafts.
Wow, this is the coolest thing I’ve seen in the last few hours :)
Doing some googling if found this high torque PCB motor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbTUsluY2xU
It is based on “Piezo Motor Technology” so not really the same as in this article.