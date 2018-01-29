Few mechanical clocks are silent, and many find the sounds they make pleasant. But the stately ticking of an old grandfather clock or the soothing sound of a wind-up alarm clock on the nightstand are nothing compared to the clattering cacophony that awaits [ProtoG] when he finishes the clock that this electromechanical decimal to binary to hex converter and display will be part of.
Undertaken as proof of concept before committing to a full six digit clock build, we’d say [ProtoG] is hitting the mark. Yes, it’s loud, but the sound is glorious. The video below shows the display being put through its paces, and when the clock rate ramps up, the rhythmic pulsations of the relays driving the seven-segment flip displays is hypnotizing. The relays, one per segment of the Alfa Zeta flip displays, have DPDT contacts wired to flip a segment by reversing polarity. As a work in progress, [ProtoG] hasn’t shared many more details yet, but he promises to keep us up to date on the converter aspect of the circuit. Right now it just seems like a simple but noisy driver. We’ll be following this one with interest.
If you prefer your clocks quieter but still like funky displays, check out this mixed media circus-themed clock.
5 thoughts on “The Noisiest Seven-Segment Display Ever”
The sound’s great indeed, but the “drawing” of the numbers is pretty cool as well!
Indeed. Also, maybe the clock should have fractional seconds or a groovy scroller like the []
Sh#t that’s cool. Would be amazing as some sort of terrifying ‘You’ve tripped a booby trap’ sequence.
Regarding the sound/noise of a clock: I can not have any mechanical clock on my bedside table. The ticking noise hinders e from falling asleep. Probably because I used nearly exclusively digital clocks during my life. When I have been at my grandma’s place as a child, I used to put. her mechanical alarm clock out of the room.
From the standpoint of reading the time, I see a digital watch much more convenient and faster. “Time is a number, not an angle.” :-)
wow one of the most intriguing 7 segment displays i have seen in a while.