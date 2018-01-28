Opt-Out Fitness Data Sharing Leads to Massive Military Locations Leak

People who exercise with fitness trackers have a digital record of their workouts. They do it for a wide range of reasons, from gathering serious medical data to simply satisfying curiosity. When fitness data includes GPS coordinates, it raises personal privacy concerns. But even with individual data removed, such data was still informative enough to spill the beans on secretive facilities around the world.
Strava is a fitness tracking service that gathers data from several different brands of fitness tracker — think Fitbit. It gives athletes a social media experience built around their fitness data: track progress against personal goals and challenge friends to keep each other fit. As expected of companies with personal data, their privacy policy promised to keep personal data secret. In the same privacy policy, they also reserved the right to use the data shared by users in an “aggregated and de-identified” form, a common practice for social media companies. One such use was to plot the GPS data of all their users in a global heatmap. These visualizations use over 6 trillion data points and can be compiled into a fascinating gallery, but there’s a downside.
This past weekend, [Nathan Ruser] announced on Twitter that Strava’s heatmap also managed to highlight exercise activity by military/intelligence personnel around the world, including some suspected but unannounced facilities. More worryingly, some of the mapped paths imply patrol and supply routes, knowledge security officers would prefer not to be shared with the entire world.
This is an extraordinary blunder which very succinctly illustrates a folly of Internet of Things. Strava’s anonymized data sharing obsfucated individuals, but didn’t manage to do the same for groups of individuals… like the fitness-minded active duty military personnel whose workout habits are clearly defined on these heat maps. The biggest contributor (besides wearing a tracking device in general) to this situation is that the data sharing is enabled by default and must be opted-out:
“You can opt-out of contributing your anonymized public activity data to Strava Metro and the Heatmap by unchecking the box in this section.” —Strava Blog, July 2017
We’ve seen individual fitness trackers hacked and we’ve seen people tracked through controlled domains before, but the global scope of [Nathan]’s discovery puts it in an entirely different class.
3 thoughts on “Opt-Out Fitness Data Sharing Leads to Massive Military Locations Leak”
It gets tiring being called a tinfoil hat just because one respects on principle one’s own privacy and that of others.
Aside from perhaps the old OpenMoko line of phones or the stuff we make and program for ourselves, what electronic devices are built with the intention of working primarily and exclusively for us and not to and-also drop a few kernels of corn back to the manufacturer on a regular basis to sweeten their post-sale?
There have been and hopefully always will be devices like walkie talkies and one-way pagers which by design have no good profitable pathway for a manufacturer to get them to turn against the user.
But for networked stuff the best we seem to get now is and unlocked bootloader which permits custom builds of Android with reasonable security and no gapps.
There are more possibilities, Linux, Minix, BSD, if we are talking watches there is the RebbleOS for Pebble watches.
Reflashing is cool and fun, but I would love to be able to buy with full support a real FOSS laptop, phone, tablet, watch, and other devices where I, by design, can get under the hood and hack; perhaps voiding the warranty at some point, but where it is easy and where security and privacy have already been addressed, and perhaps even calculated into the price.
How would it feel to click OK to a shrinkwrap agreement which signs away any rights of the manufacturer to spy on me and report back, instead of giving up my rights?
It comes down to a battle between MBAs trying to squeeze those last few % points from as many consumers as possible for the company and taking a bonus from that, rather than a mythical invisible hand of the market always providing the best possible consumer items.
There are community designed projects, but once business smarts buy or enter the startup the result is almost always how to squeeze the customer and provide them the minimal experience that will still get them to part with their money.
I believe there is a market for networked electronics which do no by design spy on and act against me, there is money to be made by someone brave enough to address this market. It is mostly just paying the price to get FOSS drivers written for speced hardware and then the apps to bypass predatory social media and obfuscate ubiquitous tracking.
Heatmap, that isn’t even in the spelling checker. What an obfuscated way of saying Tracking! Add that buzz word to backstory and takeaway, (which are in the spelling checker) to flush.
I thought they learned during desert storm not to let GPS get tagged to any other media.
a heatmap (or heat map, with a space) is a thing and it’s more than just “tracking”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heat_map
It’s generically a way to indicate a third ‘axis’ of data onto a 2-d representation; in this case, the basic 2-d map of GPS location is overlaid with the frequency that the location has been on. So not an obfuscated way of saying tracking, just perhaps a specialised term that was not in your lexicon.