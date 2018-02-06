Are There Better Things To Hurl Into Orbit Than A Sports Car?

We’ve been having a lively discussion behind the scenes here at Hackaday, about SpaceX’s forthcoming launch of their first Falcon Heavy rocket. It will be carrying [Elon Musk]’s red Tesla Roadster, and should it be a successful launch, it will place the car in an elliptical orbit round the Sun that will take it to the Martian orbit at its furthest point.
On one hand, it seems possible that [Musk]’s sports car will one day be cited by historians as the exemplar of the excesses of the tech industry in the early 21st century. After all, to spend the millions of dollars required to launch the largest reusable space launch platform ever created, and then use it to hurl an electric vehicle into orbit round the Sun seems to be such a gratuitous waste of resources, an act of such complete folly as to be criminal.
Surely even given that there is a reasonable chance of a first launch ending in fiery destruction it must be worth their while canvassing the universities and research institutions of the world with the offer of a free launch, after all there must be a significant amount of science that would benefit from some cost-free launch capacity! It seems a betrayal of the famous “Why explore space” letter from the associate science director of NASA to a nun who questioned the expenditure while so many in the developing world were starving.
Testing
But on the other hand, first launches of rockets are a hazardous endeavour, as the metaphorical blue touchpaper is lit on the world’s largest firework for the first time. Satellites are expensive devices, and it would be a foolhardy owner who entrusted their craft to a launch vehicle with a good chance of a premature splashdown.
First launches traditionally carry a ballast rather than a payload, for example NASA have used tanks of water for this purpose in the past. SpaceX has a history of novelty payloads for their test launches; their first Dragon capsule took a wheel of cheese into space and returned it to Earth. We picture Musk looking around a big warehouse and saying, “well, we got a lot of cars!”
There is a fascinating question to be posed by the launch of the car, just what did they have to do to it to ensure that it could be qualified for launch? Satellite manufacture is an extremely exacting branch of engineering, aside from the aspect of ensuring that a payload will work it must both survive the launch intact and not jeopardise it in any way. It’s safe to say that the Roadster will not have to function while in orbit as the roads of California will be far away, but cars are not designed with either the stresses of launch or the transition to zero gravity and the vacuum of space in mind. Will a glass windscreen originally specified for a Lotus Elise on the roads of Norfolk shatter during the process and shower the inside of the craft with glass particles, for example? There must have been an extensive space qualification programme for it to pass, from vibration testing through removal of any hazards such as pressurised gases or corrosive chemicals, if only the folks at SpaceX would share some its details that would make for a fascinating story in itself.
Space Junk
So the Tesla Roadster is a huge publicity stunt on behalf of SpaceX, but it serves a purpose that would otherwise have to have been taken by an unexciting piece of ballast. It will end up as space junk, but in an orbit unlikely to bring it into contact with any other craft. If its space-suited dummy passenger won’t be providing valuable data on the suit’s performance we’d be extremely surprised, and when it is finally retrieved in a few centuries time it will make a fascinating exhibit for the Smithsonian.
Given a huge launch platform and the chance to fill it with a novelty item destined for orbit,the Hackaday team stepped into overdrive with suggestions as to what might be launched were they in charge. They varied from Douglas Adams references such as a heart of gold or a whale and a bowl of petunias should the rocket abort and the payload crash to earth, to a black monolith and a few ossified ape remains to confuse space historians. We briefly evaluated the theory that the Boring Company is in fact a hiding-in-plain-sight construction organisation for a forthcoming Evil Lair beneath the surface of Mars, before concluding that maybe after all the car is a pretty cool thing to use as ballast for a first launch.
It may be reaching towards seven decades since the first space programmes successfully sent rockets beyond the atmosphere with the aim of exploration, but while the general public has become accustomed to them as routine events they remain anything but to the engineers involved. The Falcon Heavy may not have been developed by a government, but it represents every bit as astounding an achievement as any of its predecessors. Flinging an electric vehicle into orbit round the Sun is a colossal act of showmanship and probably a waste of a good car, but it’s also more than that. In hundreds of years time the IoT devices, apps, 3D printers, quadcopters or whatever else we toil over will be long forgotten. But there will be a car orbiting the Sun that remains a memorial to the SpaceX engineers who made its launch possible, assuming it doesn’t blow up before it gets there. What at first seemed frivolous becomes very cool indeed.
24 thoughts on “Are There Better Things To Hurl Into Orbit Than A Sports Car?”
I contemplated offering my 1994 Citroen bx break as a swap with the roadster. But no,i would miss it beyond measure. Although a roadster would buy me all bx-ses in existance… hmmm.
“Satellites are expensive devices”: So are Teslas.
“well, we got a lot of cars!”: He must not have been looking at the Tesla 3s. (Am I allowed to use the plural when referring to the Tesla 3?)
A typical satellite costs between 50mil and 400mil, the tesla roadster can be bought for about 0.05mil – I would say there’s a difference.
Yes. I was being snarky.
Really?
I bet Musk gets a discount on them…
Tesla’s are around 100 Grand, a satellite of equal weight is around 100 Million, that’s 1000 times more expensive.
Agree fully. What a good laugh and bragging rights.
Is there room for Russell’s teapot too?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russell%27s_teapot
There absolutely may be a teapot in the trunk of the Tesla.
That’s the real tragedy – an opportunity to prove Russell right may well be being ignored. I feel a Change.Org petition coming on…
The largest space launch platform ever created? Did you forget about the Saturn V? It could lift over twice as much as the Falcon Heavy.
Beat me to it. If successful, the Falcon Heavy will be the highest boost rocket currently in use, but they’ve got a long way to go before they top the Saturn V. Maybe the BFR, but that’s a long way down the road (hell, maybe they’ll beat the SLS to launch).
Bump,
This bugged me to; most news sites are saying the most powerful ever, the correct ones say the most powerful in service. I understand the copy and paste news sites getting it wrong, but I expect Hackaday to be better than that.
Saturn V
Space Shuttle
N1 (never successful)
Energia (maybe)
Oops, apologies, yes. Failure of reading the blurb rather than going back through the specs, sorry.
Point taken, I added “reusable” to that claim. Thanks.
tanks of oxygen & escape/command module for re-entry are something that could be usefull for future manned missions.
co2 scrubbers & even rolls of ducktape would be more usefull.
This would be about as useful as a barge in the ocean filled with food, life vests and a other supplies.
Even if it exists, you’re probably so far away from it that it’s pointless.
ok…….wait ,did you say 3D printers will be forgotten in a few hundred years?WTF? Injection molding is far more likely to disappear
Why not both disappearing? Hopefully we can figure out some synthesis method that isn’t really additive or subtractive.
Why not build a frame to accommodate a bunch of cube state style modules, put minimal centralized solar/battery/communication infrastructure and then donate the space to high schools to build cube stats? Let the schools / kids know that for free they are getting a chance to blow up something. And if it doesn’t blow up, then their payload gets to space! Win-win!
This would have been a great idea, but would be a lot of lead time; 3,000 pounds of cubesat is a lot, and would need to be built, tested, flight certified, etc.
Also if it was going to LEO rather than near mars then it’d need much more weight.
I wonder if they reached out to Universities and Research organizations that had built satellites but ran out of funding for the launch, though they probably couldn’t launch that many at once due to orbits and such. I’ll assume they looked into it.
It’s been done before…
And this is how we get Loc-Nars!
I think the car is a great idea. It has a random(-ish) payload distribution and Musk wants to get into mars colony ships at some point. His rockets will need on-board controllers that can handle an asymmetric loads without lots of pre-calculation and ground input. The car may represent a practical initial test of the flight control mechanisms.
And onward for some speculative thinking…
Many of the less resilient vehicle components (such as the battery) may have been removed or replaced with dummy parts. If all goes well the car is destined for an orbit that is intersects Mars’ orbit. Since the payload is nowhere close to the maximum capacity, it is not inconceivable that Spacex has loaded enough fuel for an orbital insertion maneuver around Mars in 8 months or so. Although getting permission considering the contamination risk of a crash might be challenging. Finally, once Spacex gets to Mars, there will be a need for test landings. It would be convenient if there was a test object already handy to validate the landing process. And then, once you re-installed all the more fragile elements carefully shipped carefully at a later date, this could be the first functioning sports car on Mars.