[miroslavus] hasn’t had much luck with rotary encoders. The parts he has tested from the usual sources have all been problematic either mechanically or electrically, resulting in poor performance in his projects. Even attempts to deal with the deficiencies in software didn’t help, so he did what any red-blooded hacker would do — he built his own rotary encoder from microswitches and 3D-printed parts.
We know what you’re thinking: [miroslavus] hasn’t built a true encoder. There’s no attempt to encode the angular position of the shaft, nor is any information about the speed or direction of the shaft’s rotation captured. But that doesn’t mean this isn’t useful. A pair of single-pole switches delivers two separate pulse trains when the knob spins, one for clockwise and one for counterclockwise. The knob has a ratchet wheel on the underside that engages with a small trip lever, and carefully located microswitches are actuated repeatedly as the ratchet wheel moves the trip lever. The action is smooth but satisfyingly clicky. Personally, we’d forsake the 3D-printed baseplate in favor of a custom PCB with debouncing circuitry, and perhaps relocate the switches so they’re under the knob for a more compact form factor. That and the addition of another switch on the shaft’s axis to register knob pushes, and you’ve got a perfectly respectable input device for navigating menus.
We think this is great, but perhaps your project really needs a legitimate rotary encoder. In that case, you’ll want to catch up on basics like Gray codes.
9 thoughts on “Roll Your Own Rotary Encoders”
> nor is any information about the speed or direction of the shaft’s rotation captured
Hmm, speed can be captured from clicks time and direction is captured directly, you have either left or right clicks. Absolute position is not captured, but it’s not always needed.
Yes, the article contradicts itself there, if they proof read their articles, is something one might question…
Nice out of the box thinking, but the “solution” relying on mechanical assembly seems to outweight the advantages, I guess the non original solution would have been just to find the proper encoder for his need…
Apparently this guy has never heard of debounce and his code must be pretty awful. I have used these encoders and they work fine.
+1
Actually I used a lot of different rotary encoders either bought or salvaged using this library: https://github.com/0xPIT/encoder/tree/arduino and never had any problems.
And if you don’t want to use a library for some reason, I made some simple sketch-based code for the ATMEGA328P which some people may find useful –
http://www.instructables.com/id/Improved-Arduino-Rotary-Encoder-Reading
Got some that where pure garbage, other that were fine. So YMMV.
Do people really have that much trouble using a standard rotary encoder?
If you’re missing steps or getting extra steps it generally means you’re either missing pulses or your code is broken. For the latter, there is lots of sample code out there and ready to use libraries. For the former, missing pulses is most easily fixed using interrupt pins, but if that’s not an option you just need to be sure not to tie up the microcontroller too long in between polling.
As long as you’re not neglecting nor abusing it, it should work without any particular magic. I use a slightly modified method of reading rotary encoders that can have relatively long lapses between polling the encoder and still stays rock solid. If people are having that much trouble I’ll add it to my todo list to write up a tutorial on how it works.
> If you’re missing steps or getting extra steps it generally means you’re either missing pulses or your code is broken.
A quick correction to myself: Depending on the type of rotary encoder you can also have bounce issues. That’s a standard issue to fix, and would occur with microswitches as well.