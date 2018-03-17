3D Printed Stethoscope Makes the Grade

On the off chance that initiatives like the Hackaday Prize didn’t make it abundantly clear, we believe strongly that open designs can change the world. Putting technology into the hands of the people is a very powerful thing, and depending on where you are or your station in life, can quite literally mean the difference between life and death. So when we saw that not only had a team of researchers developed a 3D printable stethoscope, but released everything as open source on GitHub, it’s fair to say we were pretty interested.
The stethoscope has been in development for several years now, but has just recently completed a round of testing that clinically validated its performance against premium brand models. Not only does this 3D printed stethoscope work, it works well: tests showed its acoustic performance to be on par with the gold standard in medical stethoscopes, the Littmann Cardiology III. Not bad for something the researchers estimate can be manufactured for as little as $3 each.
All of the 3D printed parts were designed in OpenSCAD (in addition to a Ruby framework called CrystalSCAD), which means the design can be evaluated, modified, and compiled into STLs with completely free and open source tools. A huge advantage for underfunded institutions, and in many ways the benchmark by which other open source 3D-printable projects should be measured. As for the non-printed parts, there’s a complete Bill of Materials which even includes links to where you can purchase each item.
The documentation for the project is also exceptional. It not only breaks down exactly how to print and assemble the stethoscope, it even includes multi-lingual instructions which can be printed out and distributed with kits so they can be assembled in the field by those who need them most.
From low-cost ultrasounds to truly personalized prosthetics, the future of open source medical devices is looking exceptionally bright.
[Thanks to Qes for the tip]
6 thoughts on “3D Printed Stethoscope Makes the Grade”
Nice one!
What surprised me most was the fact that it took 3 years of development. This is not a slight at the team, but rather me being surprised at just how difficult a device the stethoscope must be to get right.
perhaps their printer was very slow? Anyway, making tools like this or actually making tools like this available for cheap can be a lifesaver for many underdeveloped countries. Although the real question is, if they have access to a 3D printer, they have the tools and technology to do this. But if they don’t, then how do they get these devices, shipment and distribution are perhaps almost as challenging. Making sure that the tools get to the right people and that they use them what they are intended for (using them in medical situations and not for trading).
Anyway, the first step in solving these problems is having a tool to print/distribute/use and this step has been made with this project, so well done.
PS: I had hoped to read some more details about the development, why it took so long to make it “perfect”, what were the designs challenges that made it took so long and now that the project is finished… how will it go further from here?
they spent most of the time fighting over if it should be pink :P
Wow. This could easily be adapted for mechanical uses as well. Have a look at your run of the mill automotive stethoscope and the only real difference comes down to the end making contact with the engine. It’s just a meal rod you touch to the mechanical device’s casing and a plastic chamber with a plate inside.
I thought it was a neat build but it really only achieves it’s target price if you build them in bulk. You have to buy a lot more material than you need to make one. It makes me wonder if an electronic model might not be more efficient in terms of making just one. A similar head but it houses a condenser mic. On the front of it a second chamber that has a small pdb that holds the amp IC and batteries, and a jack for plugging the headphones into. Might cost $6 or $7 but that would be in one off quantities and it would use disposables (batteries).
Or maybe a “horn” to funnel (and isolate) the sound into a phone’s mic, similar to phone camera lens adapters, with an app to capture it. The app could do simple triage analysis (heart mostly, but maybe also lungs). The recorded sounds could be sent to real medical Dr/nurse/tech (but soon, we won’t have enough of them for our aging population) or AI on the Cloud for expert analysis.
A simple ECG could do the same and maybe more for heart issues (e.g. AD8233) and maybe able to do double duty for brain injuries (EEG).