This Is Your Last Chance To Design The Greatest In Power Harvesting

This is your last weekend to get your project together for the Power Harvesting Challenge in this year’s Hackaday Prize. We’re looking for projects that harvest energy from the ether, and power electronics from solar, thermal, wind, light, or random electromagnetic fluctuations. Is it going to save the world? Maybe, but it’s a great excuse to build some really cool electronics. If you have an idea in mind, this is your last weekend to enter it in the Power Harvesting Challenge.

The Hackaday community has thrown itself full-force into the Hackaday Prize, and there are hundreds of projects entered in this year’s Prize. Next week, we’ll choose the top twenty projects entered during the Power Harvesting Challenge to advance to the finals. Each of those twenty projects will be awarded $1,000 and be in the running to win the Grand Prize of $50,000 and four other top cash prizes.

This is your last chance to get in on the Power Harvesting Challenge in this year’s Hackaday Prize. For this challenge, we’re looking for projects that harvest energy from any source. It could be a module, or as a distinct design easily incorporated into other builds. Don’t wait — start your entry now.

The Power Harvesting Challenge ends a 07:00 AM PDT on July 16th. Afterwards, we’ll be continuing on into Human-Computer Interface and Musical Instrument Challenges. This is your shot to get your project in the finals in the Hackaday Prize. Don’t miss out!