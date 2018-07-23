Cheap Bluetooth speakers come in all different kinds of shapes and colors, and they let you conveniently stream music, for example from your mobile phone. For [mcmchris], they had one significant shortcoming though: while most of them come with some auxiliary input port as alternative audio source, they usually lack an audio output port that would let him route the audio to his more enjoyable big-speaker sound setup. Lucky for him, it’s a problem that can be fixed with a wire cutter and soldering iron, and so he simply turned his cheap speaker into a Bluetooth audio receiver.
After opening the speaker, [mcmchris] discovered a regular F-6188 Bluetooth audio module built around the BK8000L chip, with the audio jack connected to the chip’s aux input pins. Taking a close look at the PCB, the solution seemed obvious: cut the connection to the chip’s aux input pins, and connect the audio jack parallel to the audio signal itself. After some trial and error, the output pins of the on-board op amplifier seemed to provide the best audio signal for his shiny new output jack. You can see more details about the speaker’s inner life and a demonstration in the video after the break — in Spanish.
If the concept looks familiar to you, we’ve indeed seen a very similar approach to equip a Google Home Mini with an audio output jack before. The alternative is of course to just build a decent sized Bluetooth speaker yourself.
4 thoughts on “Turn A Cheap Bluetooth Speaker Into An Audio Receiver”
You can get a tiny dongle that does bluetooth to audio jack for 3$ if anyone is considering this but doesn’t have a speaker to repurpose. China is really into these bluetooth audio modules, you can get dozens of types some with amplification, some very simple etc.
Yeah, those are pretty usable in car stereos which have Aux input, but no Bluetooth module. They also usually support phonecalls so you can talk in car without holding phone.
I didn’t comprehend this build at first since I’d think you’d just hook up the phone to the stereo directly via Bluetooth or even the audio cable… then I realized… oh yeah… home stereos don’t have Bluetooth where most cars do now and who wants to have to plug in a cable. Neat idea and great detail. I was looking at doing something like this at one time for making an amplified speaker telephone. Wound up finding an amplified phone for my Mom though.
I’m going to open up my BT speaker today to see if this will work for me!
Thanks HaD, thanks [mcmchris]!