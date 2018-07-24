The MOS Technologies 6851, popularly known as the SID, is a legendary sound synthesiser integrated circuit from the early 1980s that is most famous for providing the Commodore 54 home computer with its ability to make noise. At the time it was significantly better than what could be found in competitor machines, making it a popular choice for today’s chiptune and demo scene artists.
There’s a snag for a modern-day SID-jockey though, the chip has been out of production for a quarter century and is thus in short supply. Emulation is a choice, but of little use for owners of original hardware so it’s fortunate that [Petros Kokotis] has produced a SID replacement using a Teensy 3.6.
The operation is simple enough, the Teensy provides all the requisite SID data lines via some level shifters for the host microcomputer, and uses [Frank Boesing]’s ReSID library to do the heavy lifting part of being a SID. You can download the code from a GitHub repository, and he’s posted a video we’ve put below the break showing a prototype in action with a real Commodore 64. The audio quality isn’t brilliant due to a phone camera recording from a very tinny speaker, but notwithstanding that it has the air of the real thing.
This isn’t the first SID we’ve seen here. How about a MIDI synth using one?
5 thoughts on “Sad Without a SID? This Comes Pretty Close”
spellchecker missed it – “Commodore 54”
SID is 6581 not 6851 (wrong also in tags)
Coma Light 13 by Oxyron, one of my favorites. https://youtu.be/GxxbcFqTdX8
This vertical video demo is missing the “Coma Light” voice sample from around 1:29 of the video I provided.
The demo has heavy filter sweeps on the bass right when the shadow mapping cube arrives (and at other times) but it’s so hard to hear. Teensy 3.5 and 3.6 have a nice DSP on board so I imagine it’s at least trying. Can anyone confirm either way if this one is?
Nostalgia for the demo scene (:
I wish people still coded like that outside of the secret service. Imagine if windows was written in asm. It would be megabytes not gigabytes in size, have no perceivable lag and never crash. Sadly their business model and government spying will not allow it to be stable and secure. They’d never sell another copy.
“because I can and will be learn” is always a legit reason but why not swinSID?