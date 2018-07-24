Switches seem to be the simplest of electrical components – just two pieces of metal that can be positioned to either touch each other or not. As such it would seem that it shouldn’t matter whether a switch is used for AC or DC. While that’s an easy and understandable assumption, it can also be a dangerous one, as this demo of AC and DC switching dramatically reveals.
Using a very simple test setup, consisting of an electric heater for a load, a variac to control the voltage, and a homemade switch, [John Ward] walks us through the details of what happens when those contacts get together. With low-voltage AC, the switch contacts exhibit very little arcing, and even with the voltage cranked up all the way, little more than a brief spark can be seen on either make or break. Then [John] built a simple DC supply with a big rectifier and a couple of capacitors to smooth things out and went through the same tests. Even at a low DC voltage, the arc across the switch contacts was dramatic, particularly upon break. With the voltage cranked up to the full 240-volts of the UK mains, [John]’s switch was essentially a miniature arc welder, with predictable results as the plastic holding the contacts melted. Don your welding helmet and check out the video below.
As dramatic as the demo is, it doesn’t mean we won’t ever be seeing DC in the home. It just means that a little extra engineering is needed to make sure that all the components are up to snuff.
13 thoughts on “A Dramatic Demo of AC Versus DC Switching”
he did another video demoing the effect on a UK light switch.
why？
Here’s why you won’t see DC power distribution:to your house:
– E=IR (it’s the law)
– The higher the distribution voltage, the less loss in the distribution network (because lower current)
– You don’t want kV in your house, because insulation for that takes up space (and other reasons)
– So, low voltage and higher current at the point of use, higher voltage and lower current in the distribution network.
– transformers solve the problem nicely, but they only work with AC
– So, AC is better than DC for power distribution to the user
–
But most voltage transformation within a home these days is done by first turning the Mains AC into DC than manipulating it to another voltage.
Thats because DC is more convenient for that application., DC is not convenient for local infrastructure.
I used to work on electrified railways (the London Underground : The Tube), which use 600v DC to power the train motors. The switching was done using mercury potted relays – metal fingers which rotated in/out of pots filled with mercury. Obviously this arcs but now in a way that matters, as long as the mercury ‘splashes’ are controlled. In the 1980s without good old health and safety we used to have to maintain these relays, and so carry tubs of spare mercury in our toolbags to top up the relays. Bizarre, eh?
I’ve worked with mercury relays used for switching process heaters in lamination presses (many, many years ago), but those were all sealed. Occasionally one would blow one phase and needing replacement. The old ones usually went into the trash! Needless to say, I grabbed all of the dead ones that I could and recovered the mercury out of them for home use (playing around with…). Not sure what would be used in place of those relays these days, probably some sort of solid state relay.
Hooray for Tesla (:
So, supposedly I have 300A of current at 7V flowing through a coil. How would you turn it off without explosion?
I mean, it doesn’t have to be mechanical switch. Could you use something electronic for that?
unplug it VERY slowly
just use a beefy regular contactor (Even one for AC), it may be DC but its only 7v so it wont maintain an ark, especially if your have a snubber diode to stop the flyback voltage spike.
You can put a load across the coil with a resistance that is low enough to dissipate the energy stored in the coil, and not too big so it doesn’t blow up everything.
It used to be common to put resistors or small light bulbs across relay coils to avoid sparking (and adding a visual troubleshoot feature).