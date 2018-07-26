When auditory cells are modified to receive light, do you see sound, or hear light? To some trained gerbils at University Medical Center Göttingen, Germany under the care of [Tobias Moser], the question is moot. The gerbils were instructed to move to a different part of their cage when administrators played a sound, and when cochlear lights were activated on their modified cells, the gerbils obeyed their conditioning and went where they were supposed to go.
In the linked article, there is software which allows you to simulate what it is like to hear through a cochlear implant, or you can check out the video below the break which is not related to the article. Either way, improvements to the technology are welcome, and according to [Tobias]: “Optical stimulation may be the breakthrough to increase frequency resolution, and continue improving the cochlear implant”. The first cochlear implant was installed in 1964 so it has long history and a solid future.
This is not the only method for improving cochlear implants, and some don’t require any modified cells, but [Tobias] explained his reasoning. “I essentially took the harder route with optogenetics because it has a mechanism I understand,” and if that does not sound like so many hackers who reach for the tools they are familiar with, we don’t know what does. Revel in your Arduinos, 555 timers, transistors, or optogenetically modified cells, and know that your choice of tool is as powerful as the wielder.
Optogenetics could become a hot ticket at bio maker spaces. We have talked about optogenetics in lab rodents before, but it also finds purchase in zebrafish and roundworm.
3 thoughts on “Shining a Light on Hearing Loss”
This is all very nice, but coming from the field, there is a huge issue with this kind of research: Current CIs work! They are based on electrical stimulation and users are generally happy. They often fail to allow enjoying music and directional hearing. The latter won’t be solved by optogenetic stimulation, the former might. However, the problem is: neither the viral transduction of cochlear tissue nor long term expression of light sensors can be considered safe. Nobody knows what happens after 40 years of foreign protein production in these cells! In addition, the required light emitting device is extremely difficult to make. Current CIs are based on hand assembled arrays of platinum wires. They take forever to make and are super expensive. Why? Because so far they are the only thing robust enough to conform to the required medical requirements! The manufacturers won’t even exchange them with (fancy) flexPCBs, just because of the risk. Nobody is going to put LEDs encased in flexPCBs into peoples ears anytime soon. There is no demonstration of sufficient long term stability and mechanical robustness. Plus, nobody knows whether they can really cash in on their higher resolution or whether the distance to the sensitized cells or scattering are going to nullify the benefits.
Therefore, a POTENTIAL small improvement of hearing might have to be bought at an insane price. It’s at best unrealistic to sell this story to people as the future of hearing aids and at worst unethical and a ploy to get research funding.
If this were for something for which no current treatment exists – okay- But not for something where even today fairly well working, safe treatments exist.
tldr: way oversold, tons of risks, not going to happen anytime soon.
Things move forward with time. I was once hired by a prosthetic company to design tactile/visual aids for profoundly deaf infants, and there was a decent market at the time because it was CI’s that were _extremely_ iffy, and infants needed something pretty much right away to not feel totally abandoned when mom left the room. The surgery for a CI was neither easy (is it now? That’s a hard spot to get to!) or cheap, and failure to understand some things meant they essentially burnt out some neurons over time, if they didn’t just fail themselves (and replacement costs, see above). Just sayin.
Almost everything isn’t as good at first as it will become if it was a good idea.
CI’s at that time sounded at best like “banging trashcan lids together” (quote from a user who had once had normal hearing) – what a way to experience life!
You hear light, to answer your question, since they are auditory cells.