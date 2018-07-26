Couch Potato Refined: Self-Rotating TV Uses Plywood Gears

When we first saw [Mikeasaurus’] project to rotate his TV 90 degrees in case he wanted to lay down and channel surf we were ready to be unimpressed. But it grew on us as we read about how he fabricated his own gearing system to make a car seat motor rotate the TV.

The gearing system is made from plywood and the design was from geargenerator.com, a freebie design tool we’ve covered before. You’d think you’d need a laser cutter, but in this case, the gear forms were printed out, glued on the plywood and then cut out manually. Each gear is made of several laminated together.

This is one of those projects you probably won’t duplicate exactly. After all, you’ll probably have a different TV, a different mount, and a different motor. You might not even want your TV to rotate. But we can think of lots of reasons we might make a plywood gear train and this project is as good an example of that as any.

The motor apparently had its own remote but we would have been very tempted to use an IR remote and an Arduino or similar to let us graft it into our universal remote setup. Or maybe it would be cool to integrate into a voice control system. “Alexa! Make the TV lay down!”