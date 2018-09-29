As far as ESP8266 boards go, the WeMos D1 Mini is a great choice if you’re looking to get started with hackerdom’s microcontroller du jour. It’s small, well supported, and can be had ridiculously cheap. Often going for as little as $3 USD each, we buy the things in bulk just to have spares on hand. But that’s not to say it’s a perfect board. For one, it lacks the customary mounting holes which would allow you to better integrate it into finished products.
This minor annoyance was enough to spring [Martin Raynsford] into action. He noticed there was some open area on the D1 Mini’s PCB where it seemed he could drill through to add his own mount points, but of course popping holes in a modern PCB can be risky business. There’s not a lot of wiggle room between success and heartbreak, and it’s not like the diminutive D1 Mini is that easy to hold down to begin with. So he designed a laser-cut jig to allow him to rapidly add mounting holes to his D1 Mini’s assembly line style.
For those who might be skeptical, [Martin] reports he’s seen no adverse effects from drilling through the board, though does admit it’s possible the close proximity of the metal screw heads to the ESP8266’s antenna may have a detrimental effect. That said, he’s tested them in his projects out to 25 m (82 feet) with no obvious problems. He’s using a 2 mm drill bit to make his hole, and M2 x 6 mm machine screws to hold the boards down.
The jig design is released as a SVG and DXF for anyone with a laser cutter to replicate, but it shouldn’t be too difficult to extrude those designs in the Z dimension for hackers who haven’t yet jumped on the subtractive manufacturing bandwagon.
When a project makes the leap from prototype to in-house production, designing and building jigs become an essential skill. From flashing firmware to doing final checkout, the time and effort spent building a jig early on will pay for itself quickly in production.
8 thoughts on “Drill Jig Helps Mount WeMos D1 Mini”
You could use nylon screws by the antenna traces
If he can make a jig to hold the board securely enough to drill it why can’t he use a snap in edge mounting?
He’s already made a board mount just so he can drill some holes.
Something similar would be more than adequate to hold the board.
I have a laser cutter and everything is flat. Snap in clips are possible but add 2-3 parts to the assembly and/or require gluing. At least screws are simple. Nylon screws are definitely a good idea will have to see how they cope.
Nylon screws or zipties through the holes would neatly sidestep the near-field antenna problem.
Might want to use nylon screws/standoffs when mounting this close to a RF antenna… Keep metals away as they’ll affect the EM fields and tuning.
Rejoice ! The latest Wemos D1 mini version (3.1.0) has mounting holes. But it lost the metal shield, which concerns me a bit. By the way the version shown here are not from the genuine Wemos shop and I also got a few of those but they are a bit more temperamental when comes flashing time. But who can say what is genuine on Alibaba; even the “official” shop makes it difficult to identify it’s product by not mentioning the previous versions.
In the end I’ve purchased many dozen of D1’s and try to favor the “original” WEMOS shop (pardon, LOLIN, ~wince~) at http://www.wemos.cc
Does the new D1 mini have FCC certification, even with the shield off?
“hackerdom’s microcontroller du jour”
Du jour?? ESP8266 has been in my parts-bin since late 2014, and the bandwagon was standing-room only by 2016.
Nice drilling jig.