Hybrid Robot Walks, Transforms, And Takes Flight

[Project Malaikat] is a 3D printed hybrid bipedal walker and quadcopter robot, but there’s much more to it than just sticking some props and a flight controller to a biped and calling it a day. Not only is it a custom design capable of a careful but deliberate two-legged gait, but the props are tucked away and deployed on command via some impressive-looking linkages that allow it to transform from walking mode to flying mode.

Creator [tang woonthai] has the 3D models available for download (.rar file) and the video descriptions on YouTube contain a bill of materials, but beyond that there doesn’t seem to be much other information available about [Malaikat]. The creator does urge care to be taken should anyone use the design, because while the robot may be small, it does essentially have spinning blades for hands.

Embedded below are videos that show off the robot’s moves, as well as a short flight test demonstrating that while control was somewhat lacking during the test, the robot is definitely more than capable of actual flight.

This video has the best resolution and demonstrates walking.

Here’s a video showing more walking, and the flight hardware (deploying rotors starts at 1:40 in the video below).

Finally, a brief flight test showing that the robot is more than capable of liftoff:

The low-level flight work is being done by a CC3D ATOM flight controller, which takes care of managing thrust to maintain stability. Multirotor flight controllers are incredible pieces of technology in their own right, demonstrated well by making an RC paper airplane using the guts of a cheap toy quadcopter as an awesome afternoon project.

Thanks for the tip, [Baldpower]!