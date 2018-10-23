One Man’s Quest to Build His Own Speakers

Why build your own stereo speakers? Some people like to work on cars in their garage. Some people build fast computers. Others seek the perfect audio setup. The problem for a newcomer is the signal to noise ratio among audiophile experts. Forums are generally filled with a vocal group of extremists obsessing on that last tiny improvement in some spec. It can be hard for a beginner to jump in and learn the ropes.

[Ynze] had this problem. He’d finished a custom amplifier and decided to build his own speakers. He found a lot of spirited debates about what was important for good speakers. He tried to wade through the discussions and determine which things had real practical value. The results and his speaker build are documented in a post that you’ll want to check out if you would like to design and build your own speakers.

Some of the topics ranged from solder type to capacitor construction and 700 Euro capacitors. [Ynze’s] goal was to build something that sounded good while keeping costs in line. He claims he spent about 250 Euro and wound up with speakers equivalent to 750 Euro store-bought speakers.

We love posts like this that are more than just a glimpse at what was built and plans for how to reproduce it. [Ynze] shares a lot of links and the logic behind the different decisions made. One decision was to buy reasonable speakers, tweak an off-the-shelf crossover, and then spend time experimenting with different cabinet designs made out of chip wood. In the end, he created six different cabinets using a combination of computer-based modeling and trial and error.

There’s also a lot of practical tips like getting pillow filling from Ikea for sound isolation material. We haven’t heard the speakers, but we imagine they sound pretty good. Good old-fashioned carpentry is a great counterpoint to the 3D printed speakers we’ve seen. If you want something more exotic, check out an electrostatic speaker.