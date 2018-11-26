Applied Science Rolls An Electroluminescent Controller

After LEDs and TFTs and OLEDs and liquid crystals, there’s another display technology that doesn’t get a lot of attention. Electroluminescent displays have been around for ages, and there still aren’t a whole lot of applications for them. That might change soon, because Applied Science a.k.a. [Ben Krasnow] figured out an easy way to build EL displays on anything, and created a simple circuit that’s capable of driving video on a remarkable blue phosphor EL display.
For this build, [Ben] is using a specialty product from Lumilor consisting of a copper-ish conductive base layer, a clear dielectric, the ‘lumicolor’ phosphor, and a clear conductive top coat. All of these layers are applied with an airbrush, and the patterns are made with a desktop vinyl cutter. This is an entire system designed to put electroluminescent displays on motorcycle gas tanks and to have doors that go like *this* and glow. That said, the system isn’t very dependent on the substrate, and [Ben] has had successful experiments in creating EL displays on plastic sheets, 3D printed parts, and even paper.
Compared to previous (and ongoing) efforts to create EL displays such as [Fran]’s recreation of the Apollo DSKY, the Lumilor system seems extraordinarily easy and clean. Current efforts as with [Fran]’s example are using a silkscreen process, which is a mess no matter how you look at it and can’t be applied to non-flat surfaces.
But EL displays are more than just putting a few layers of chemicals on a substrate — you need to drive these displays with high-frequency, high-voltage AC. For this, [Ben] designed a multi-channel electroluminescent driver based on the Adafruit Trinket M0, two LT3468 ICs to generate a high voltage, and either a an HV507 or HV513 to drive 8 or 64 channels.
With the ability to create EL displays and drive 64 channels, there really was only one thing to do: a 32×32 display. Even seeing a few lines scan across a 32×32 EL display is magical, but it’s got another trick up its sleeve: it also plays a low-resolution video of Never Gonna Give You Up.
This isn’t a video to be missed, check it out below.
4 thoughts on “Applied Science Rolls An Electroluminescent Controller”
have you seen the price of the material ? 700+ euros for 120 milliliters
Back in the late 60’s, we developed an inverter designed to light 2″ wide x 4′ long EL flexible strips that were to be used for emergency helicopter landings sites in Vietnam. The were SCR oscillators with an output of 400 hz. The green light was supposed to be especially visible to normal eyes. The engineer who designed the oscillator was very enamored of SCRs, using them everywhere, even when other options were better and cheaper.
This is freaking awesome! If only the stuff would be cheaper I’d get my bike redone…
Rolls indeed. :) A very interesting and informative project. Until the price of the start kit comes down, I’ll have to stick to stitching/hot gluing EL wires onto things.