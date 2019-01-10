Is Baking a Raspberry Pi the Recipe for Magic Smoke?

No, Hackaday hasn’t become a baking blog. We’re just here to give you a bit of advice: if [MickMake] ever offers you one of his fresh-baked Pis, proceed with caution. While we have no doubt that there will be some interesting smells wafting out of his kitchen, these aren’t the tasty pies you’re looking for. There’s no delicious home-baked treat when that timer dings, just a handful of Raspberry Pis that have had an exceptionally hard day.
To properly explain the odd sight of some Raspberry Pis laid out on a cookie sheet, we need to take a step back. [MickMake] originally set out to see how everyone’s favorite Linux SBC would handle the harsh Australian heat, and thought that setting them up on his car’s dashboard would be a suitable torture test. But as luck would have it, a storm rolled in while he was making the video which brought temperatures down to a “cool” 30 C (86 F); basically jacket weather at the bottom of the world. So naturally, he decided to put them in his oven instead.
Placed on an insulating sheet and with a thermocouple between them to get an accurate idea of the temperature they were experiencing, an original Pi, a Pi 2, and a pair of Pi 3s were sent on the ride of their lives. In addition to monitoring them over the network, he also added a “heartbeat” LED to each Pi so he’d be able to tell at a glance if any of them had given up the ghost. As if these poor little Pis didn’t have it bad enough already, [MickMake] decided to take things a step farther and run
sysbench on them while they took their trip through Hades.
The Pis are actually rated for temperatures up to 85C, and all the participants of the experiment hit that point without any issues. At 87.3 C (~190 F) the original Pi dropped off the network, but its LED was seen bravely blinking on. At 105.7 C (~222 F) it finally breathed its last, followed by the pair of Pi 3s tapping out at 112 C (233 F). The Pi 2 fought on, but it fell right at the 119 C (246 F) mark.
But what about when they cooled off? Somewhat surprisingly, [MickMake] successfully powered all four back up and was unable to find any damage to the Pis, either physically or operationally. Even the SD cards survived, and the Pis popped right back onto the network and were ready for another round of Silicon Chef. Not bad considering they were subjected to temperatures three times higher than the official limit.
Testing electronics in your home oven might seem a bit suspect, and admittedly we’d probably turn down a slice of the next few frozen pizza’s [MickMake] runs through it, but it’s not really so far removed from how proper reliability testing is performed.
[Thanks to BaldPower for the tip.]
8 thoughts on “Is Baking a Raspberry Pi the Recipe for Magic Smoke?”
“subjected to temperatures three times higher than the official limit”
Huh? 85C is 358K, and three times that is 1074K.
Perhaps I did not read the article correctly.
I was going to ask the same thing. I sense maybe the listed operating temperature is actually something like ’30C Ambient’ whereas the chips are rated upto 85C internal. 90C is indeed 3x 30C….?
I believe the error is down to mixing up C and F. The rated max is 85 deg C and the temp reached 246 F
even so, 240°C is not three times 80°C. You need to work in Kelvin (absolute temperature) if you want to be able to say that sort of thing
What is a temperature “3 times higher than the official limit”?
That would be (273+85) * 3 = 1074 Kelvin, and I would be surprized if the pi survived that.
I wonder if the failure is caused by the Pi’s oscillator(s) drifting at the higher temperature, to the point network timing was shafted and/or DRAM refresh was flaky? Be interesting to repeat with an external oscillator rated for the full temperature range to test the hypothesis.
Here’s the thing about ovens, though: They don’t have proportional control over the heating elements, it’s strictly bang-bang. (At least old ones. I’ve never used an oven made this century.) And when you consider how slow and massive the temperature sensor is, that means there’s SUBSTANTIAL overshoot in the air temperature, especially at first warm-up.
This is why recipes always say to “pre-heat” the oven, by the way! The setpoint is an average, not a limit.
I neglected this step, while baking out a tray of desiccant packs. I set the oven on “warm”, which means it should idle around 200F, but of course by the time the temperature sensor reached 200F, the air temp had already gone high enough to crisp and burn the edges of some of the paper packs.
burnt edges are more likely caused by all that IR radiation from the heating elements rather then ambient temperature inside the oven…