Ask Hackaday: Get the Lead Out or Not?

For most of the history of industrial electronics, solder has been pretty boring. Mix some lead with a little tin, figure out how to wrap it around a thread of rosin, and that’s pretty much it. Sure, flux formulations changed a bit, the ratio of lead to tin was tweaked for certain applications, and sometimes manufacturers would add something exotic like a little silver. But solder was pretty mundane stuff.
Then in 2003, the dull gray world of solder got turned on its head when the European Union adopted a directive called Restriction of Hazardous Substances, or RoHS. We’ve all seen the little RoHS logos on electronics gear, and while the directive covers ten substances including mercury, cadmium, and hexavalent chromium, it has been most commonly associated with lead solder. RoHS, intended in part to reduce the toxicity of an electronic waste stream that amounts to something like 50 million tons a year worldwide, marked the end of the 60:40 alloy’s reign as the king of electrical connections, at least for any products intended for the European market, when it went into effect in 2006.
Unintended Consequences
Whether the intention of EU regulators when adopting RoHS was to completely shake up the electronics industry is a moot point, because that’s pretty much what happened. The industry initially dug in its heels and made arguments against switching to lead-free solders, some of which were valid enough chemically and electronically to earn exemptions from RoHS. But lead-free solders, mostly tin with copper and silver mixed in, became the law of the land for most consumer electronic products.
Despite the industry’s early predictions of doom from lead-free solders, manufacturers adapted to the changes well. Processes for wave soldering and reflow were changed, new flux chemistries were explored, and in general the predictions of a world gone haywire from the short-inducing whiskers that were sure to grow like weeds from tin-based solders failed to happen. Exemptions were granted for applications likely to suffer from whiskering issues, but for consumer products, lead-free solders became mainstream pretty seamlessly.
But that doesn’t mean that everyone is sold on a lead-free future. That’s what Zach Fredin, Superconference regular, badge hacker, and open-source hardware entrepreneur, discovered when he recently tweeted his feelings about going 100% lead-free in his soldering. Zach got a fair amount of push back from his followers, some of whom tweeted back that they avoid lead-free solders because the flux fumes from them are more toxic.
The battle was then joined by Ben Hencke, another lead-free fan. He noticed Zach’s tweet and the oppositions to it, and instead of going with his gut, he went to the literature. He wrote up his findings in an interesting blog post, wherein he details what he found when looking over the Safety Data Sheets (SDSs) for two Kester solders, one leaded and one lead-free. Basically, his read is that both solders contain the same flux, from which he concludes that flux toxicity is a specious argument for sticking with leaded solder.
It’s All About the Flux
But is that true? While these two particular solders have the same flux cores, I don’t think you can make the argument that the flux fumes are the same, which is of course what counts. Lead-free fluxes typically require more heat than their non-RoHS cousins, and greater heat can vaporize more of the flux, resulting in more fumes. What’s more, hotter temperatures could potentially alter the chemistry of the vaporized flux, making it more toxic. Something like that happens with grilled meats, where cooking over an open flame leads to the creation of heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in the smoke, potential carcinogens which waft up onto the meat in the smoke.
Could this be behind the claims of lead-free fluxes being worse for you than the fumes from traditional fluxes? I don’t know, but I do know that it gives me pause, and makes me rethink the whole lead versus lead-free debate. I think both Zach and Ben have valid points, and I applaud Ben for taking the time to actually read the SDSs and reporting on what he found. It’s persuasive, but I’m not willing to switch to 100% lead-free based solely on the that.
Here’s where we turn it over to you, dear readers, for we’re fairly certain you have strong and varied opinions on this issue. What do you think about the whole lead versus lead-free debate? Do you feel like there’s more risk from the metals in the solder or from the associated flux fumes? Have you seen any studies that analyze the composition of fumes from different solders? Or is this all a red herring as long as proper fume extraction and common sense safety measures are employed? Sound off in the comments below.
24 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Get the Lead Out or Not?”
Would have been something if manufacturing had changed completely…say to wire-wrapping.
Exactly what i wanted to say! Go full solderless. Breadboarded computers and smartphones would be easier to repair at homeshop!
Also… What about spot welding? We could also get rid of the copper that way…
Considering the gradual evolution to lower voltages in digital and even some analog, we could go organic.
Good luck wirewrapping a BGA- or DFN-component :D
Indeed. Optical interconnects and pathways would be a better fit, and the solder problem goes away.
I still use lead because I have a toaster oven converted into a reflow oven, and it isn’t powerful enough to properly do a RoHS profile without taking too long. Lower temperatures also mean bigger margins for error and less trouble from moisture sensitive parts.
I do occasionally have batches of things manufactured for me, and those folks use RoHS. And that’s fine. But I’m grateful that SnPb hasn’t been made unavailable for hobbyists here. Yet.
Even some of the larger cheap chinese reflow ovens I’ve found don’t heat evenly enough for a RoHS profile. A small board maybe, but I recall doing a few panels and accidentally used lead free, and wondered why I had to turn the profile up to something board-scorching to get it to reflow. And that’s part of why I still use lead paste.
That tube has since been CLEARLY marked :)
Lead. Silver is corrosive and solidifies too fast (or requires too much heat)
Silver is highly non-reactive, so how could the first part of your statement ever be true?
Citation please?
My quick search shows that silver is easily corroded (tarnish is Ag2O or Ag2S), and that silver nitrate (AgNO3) is corrosive, but you seem to be saying that silver itself is corrosive. Are you talking about galvanic corrosion? If so, how is it worse than lead-based solders?
Or if its purely anecdotal, perhaps you’re mistaking the source of corrosion as the solder itself, rather than the rosin you left behind.
The heat, on the other hand, I agree with. There’s times I use Bismuth solder paste just to avoid the high temps when I’m reworking a board.
It’s not “corrosive” as such, but rather a solvent – the silver based solders tend to alloy easily with copper, and dissolve the traces on the PCB that way – by drawing them into solution with itself. It appears like the solder is corroding the metal.
Silver isn’t corrosive, although it IS antimicrobial. It is sometimes used as a coating for medical implants, and occasionally even for wiring bones and the like.
I HAVE to use Pb-free at work, but at home, I use 63-37.
I tried to use one of those Pb-free solders that wasn’t straight tin.
If it was supposed to be “better”, (wetting, flow, adhesion) I didn’t notice.
We have to use pb free at work too.
But every tech has a stash of leaded left over from that gigantic bulk purchase we honestly didn’t make a few years back.
Good lead free solder works almost as well as solder with lead, but the cheap stuff can be very frustrating to use. The range of variation seems to be even wider for copper plumbing than for electronics.
I have a lifetime supply of 63/37 leaded solder at home and don’t plan to switch. At work, I use lead free solder and rarely wish I had leaded.
I use tin-lead exclusively, at least so far. I know that lead-free formulations have improved, so my historical experience may no longer apply. But I’ve done a fair bit of repair and rework on RoHS PCB’s that have terminal blocks for high-current connections. Over time, thermal cycling, and vibration, I have seen many of these solder joints fail in ways that I have never experienced with lead-based solder. They become more crystalline and brittle than even the coldest and crappiest of solder joints using lead. Other joints on the same terminal blocks, (ones that don’t carry heavy currents), are invariably still OK. So even if I move to lead-free solder, I will probably maintain a separate iron for using lead-based solder on any high-current connections.
One advantage I found for lead-free solder while I was looking stuff up while reading this article – it plays much better with gold plating. So if you’re soldering any gold-plated connectors or leads, lead-free is the way to go. More valuable info available on Wikipedia – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solder .
I have used both leaded and lead-free. I don’t like the work-ability of the lead free stuff. It doesn’t seem to wet as well, it doesn’t flow as well, it requires higher heat. I buy the old fashion Leaded stuff. Now get off my lawn….
Lead free isn’t for the benefit of the manufacturer, or even in many cases the direct consumer. It’s for the public at large. Many electronics are effectively disposable or at least have planned obsolescence. All this tech trash causes major pollution and clean water issues.
Unless we overhaul our recycling and tech life spans, RoHS is worth the extra hassle. Now for your own hobby projects, I doubt you’ll produce enough waste in your life time to do much damage. Just wash your hands before feeding your kids.
The irony is then that RoHS solders make these products throw-away because of the resulting bad solder joints that won’t handle as much stress, cold, chemical environments or the time.
I went all lead free for a while, but there were certain parts that I could not place effectively and it was causing my prototypes to fail. So while my production runs are RoHS compliant, for prototyping I use a combination of lead free for simple joints and leaded for difficult joints.
>”and in general the predictions of a world gone haywire from the short-inducing whiskers that were sure to grow like weeds from tin-based solders failed to happen.”
Product lifespans these days are too short for tin whiskers or tin pest to become a problem.
Yet these days certain electronics products have become more “fragile”. Where previously you could forget your cellphone in your car and let it freeze overnight, doing that to a modern device can kill it. When it was all made with leaded solder, you just didn’t have to think about it because lead pretty much solved the tin pest issue as well.
Lead-free is fine for production but for the good old handjob I’d never go lead-free. I tried it a few times but it just doesn’t handle that nice.
You prefer your handjobs to be leaded? To each his own I guess… ;-)
I remember this fight well… But my issue with the lead-free was with the decreased reliability of lead-free solder joints. We were building high-reliability products and ALL the LF reports at the time stated that the reliability was significantly decreased from SnPb solder. Component leads have been lead-free for decades, and ENIG has high brittle fracture failure rates and ENIG was the surface finish of choice going lead-free. Luckily, I had final say over what we used and even though everyone wanted to go to SAC305 I held fast to Good Ol’ 63-37 and we never had an issue with it. When I was forced to switch, we went to SN100 because the reliability was higher than SAC305.
If you read the IPC round-robin test report on lead-free solder, the only reason they recommend SAC305 is COST. Not reliability.