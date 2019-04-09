Microcontrollers are cool, but sometimes the user interface options they can deliver are disappointing. The platform in question may not have the horsepower required to drive a decent screen, and often a web interface is undesirable for security or complexity reasons. Sometimes you just need a good software interface between chip and computer. Firmata is a protocol that’s designed to do just that, and [nanoflite] has brought it to the Commodore 64.
It’s a fun project, which allows one to use the C64’s charming retro graphics to interface with an Arduino-based project. Connection is achieved at 2400bps over the user port, which is plenty fast for most UI applications. [nanoflite] demonstrates the interface with an Arduino Uno and a Grove shield. The C64 is able to display the state of the LED, relay and servo outputs, as well as read the Arduino’s button and potentiometer inputs.
It’s an excellent way to integrate a Commodore 64 into a microcontroller setup without reinventing the wheel. We think it would make an awesome vintage interface to a home automation system or similar build. If you’re interested, but you don’t have a C64 of your own to play with, never fear – you can just build a new one.
2 thoughts on “Interface Your C64 With Arduinos Through Firmata”
Great project. Though for maximum safety a set of optocoupler could be of added in the serial line. I love the fact that the Arduino acts as a multipurpose io-co-processor. Fun project.
Yes but what about realtime support for the data? Sadly the only source who might support it completely is largely out of business as far as technology goes is Xively, I think they got themselves a new name and a really useless business model. But there are probably other such sites out there.
In fact I’ll bring it to the attention of the collectors of this machine at VCF East next month,