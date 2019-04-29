Easter Egg Turns Nintendo Switch into a Development Platform

Like a lot of game developers [Amir Rajan] likes to put Easter Eggs into his creations. His latest Nintendo Switch title, A Dark Room, has a very peculiar one, though. Instead of a graphic or a Tetris game, [Amir] put a code editor and a Ruby interpreter in the game.

Ruby is a language that originated in Japan and is popular with Web developers, in particular. It has dynamic typing, garbage collection, and supports several different programming styles. We aren’t sure what you’d do with it on a Nintendo Switch, but any time we can program a gadget, it makes us happy.

You don’t have to hunt hard for the Easter Egg since [Amir] gives instructions. Simply hook up a USB keyboard and press the tilde key. If you read the comments, there is a lot of debate about if Nintendo will pull the game or not. There are other examples of titles that allow some form of programming, but apparently, there is also some sensitivity to giving users too much access to the device.

We aren’t sure why [Amir] chose Ruby. Not that it is a bad language, but if you wanted a little hackable interpreter, we could think of other options.

The Switch, it turns out, is highly hackable. We’ve really enjoyed some of the hardware hacks.