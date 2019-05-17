Hackaday Podcast Ep19: Extreme Clock Accuracy, Mobius Gears and Planetary Stunts, Jamming All Fobs, Pi in Your Wii

Join Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams as they riff on the coolest hacks from the past week. Clocks and 3D printing seem to keep coming up this week as we look at using an FPGA plus GPS receiver for better accuracy than we’re used to, and we haggle over what to call the robot arms that nudge the hands on a shelf-clock. There’s a wicked 3D-printed planetary gear design, and brackets that turn flat cardboard into boxes (more useful than you might think). We close out with great reads on the Supermicro fallout of the last 7 months, and a pretty big oops-moment as a hacker knocks out keyfobs for an entire neighborhood.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along

Episode 019 Show Notes:

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: