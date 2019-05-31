We live in an era in which all manner of displays are cheap and readily available. A few dollars spent online can net you a two-line alphanumeric LCD, a graphical OLED screen, or all manner of other options. Years ago however, people made do with little monolithic LED devices. [sjm4306] wanted to recreate something similar, and got down to work (Youtube link, embedded below).
The resulting device uses 0603 sized SMD LEDs, soldered onto a tiny PCB. 20 LEDs are used per digit, which can display numbers 0-9 and letters A-F. The LEDs are laid out in a pattern similar to Hewlett-Packard designs from years past. This layout gives the numerals a more pleasant appearance compared to a more-classic 7-segment design. Several tricks are used to make the devices as compact as possible, such as putting vias in the LED pads. This is normally a poor design technique, but it helps save valuable space.
[sjm4306] has developed a breadboard model, and a more advanced version that has a pad on the rear to mount a PIC16F88 microcontroller directly. We look forward to seeing these modules developed further, and can imagine they’d prove useful in a variety of projects.
For reference, check out these Soviet-era 7-segment displays. Video after the break.
2 thoughts on “Make Your Own Old School LED Displays”
Nice !
Have a look at https://hackaday.io/project/8270-pictil too !
I don’t know this for sure and have found no internet confirmation, but my memory was that the Hewlett Packard 9830 calculator/computer we had when I was a kid, used an LED display mounted remotely and fiber optic cables that ran up to make the very tiny 80 characters wide, one character high display. Each character was something like 4mm wide by 7mm high. (They may just have stuck LED dies down on a pcb and then wirebonded them to the pcb: I have some copper core PCB’s from HP from that time period that used die-on-pcb technology.) But if you really wanted mini beautiful LED displays, lightpipes might be the way to do it.