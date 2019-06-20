Pi Zero Streams Video From “Fake” Security Camera

Fake security cameras are advertised as a cheap way to deter anyone who might be up to no good. This isn’t a crime and punishment blog, so we’re not really in a position to say how accurate that claim actually is, but we see enough of these things for sale that somebody out there must believe they’re worth having. Though if it were us, we’d take this tip from [Daniel Andrade] and convert our “fake” camera into a real one with the Raspberry Pi and WebRTC.
There are an untold number of makes and models of these fake cameras out there, but it seems that many of them share a fairly common design in that the enclosure they use is actually pretty useful for putting your own hardware in. They’re hollow, relatively well protected from the elements, and as most of them use a blinking LED or some other feature to make them look more authentic, they already have a functional battery compartment.
As it turns out, the one that [Daniel] picked up for $9 USD is pretty much perfect for the Raspberry Pi Zero and its camera module. He even wired the blinking LED up to the Pi’s GPIO pins so it will still look the part, though replacing it with an RGB LED and appropriate scripts to drive it would be a nice way to get some visual feedback on what the system is doing.
The software side of things is done with Balena, a suite of tools for setting up and managing Linux Internet of Things devices. They provide everything from the SD card image that runs on the Pi itself to the cloud infrastructure that pulls all the data together. [Daniel] dove a little deeper into the software stack when he created his Bitcoin traffic light last year.
For any readers who may feel a sense of déjà vu looking at this project, you aren’t going crazy. We recently saw a similar project that used an ESP8266 and a PIR sensor to add motion sensing capabilities to one of these fake cameras. Now all we need is somebody to put an Arduino in one of them, and we’ll have the Holy Trinity represented.
7 thoughts on “Pi Zero Streams Video From “Fake” Security Camera”
“Fake security cameras are advertised as a cheap way to deter anyone who might be up to no good.”
Put signs around the house that says “beware landmines”.
well if its my dog, then thats not inaccurate :)
I think I read somewhere that if you put up a sign that says beware of xyz then you admit fault if someone gets hurt. Say I have “beware of dog” or “landmines” and someone get bit, or blows a leg off then by having the sign you admitted that it was a danger and you recognized it but left it anyway so your at fault for injury (again not sure if thats true). Personally I think I should put up an electric fence and put a “free tickles” sign on it and use the camera to stream it.
“Beware karma”. If something bites you, you had it coming.
Made one with a raspberry pi 2 few years ago, camera houses only camera module with an hdmi connector.
Pi is behind the wall in enclosure with a meter long hdmi cable connected to camera module.
Pi is running MotionEyeOS and it’s been running nearly 3 yers now.
Same. Have a few RPi cameras in fake housings running motion eye os. I put one in a fake dome camera on my house.
The (very bright) LEDs are triggered by a machine learning model (running on an NCS on the Pi itself) that detects people. So every time the camera identifies a human it will blink like crazy
If you want your camera to actually act like a real fully-functional IP camera, check out MotionEyeOS! It’s a powerful RPi distro tailored for streaming from a Raspberry Pi-connected camera (RPI Camera, USB camera, Ethernet camera etc…), detecting motion and recording videos/images when motion is detected. You can also install MotionEye as one of the services on your Pi and install some other stuff alongside =)
Real IP cameras at $15-20 kinda make this a little hard to justify doing unless you are doing some really cool processing of the image on the pi.