Coherers were devices used in some of the very earliest radio experiments in the 19th century. Consisting of a tube filled with metal filings with an electrode at each end, the coherer would begin to conduct when in the presence of radio frequency energy. Physically tapping the device would then loosen the filings again, and the device was once again ready to detect incoming signals. [hombremagnetico] has designed a basic 3D printed version of the device, and has been experimenting with it at home.
It’s a remarkably simple build, with the 3D printed components being a series of three brackets that combine to hold a small piece of plastic tube. This tube is filled with iron filings, and electrodes are inserted from either end. Super glue is used to seal the tube, and the coherer is complete.
The coherer can easily be tested by measuring the resistance between the two electrodes, and firing a piezo igniter near the tube. When the piezo igniter sparks, the coherer rapidly becomes conductive, and can be restored to a non-conductive state, or de-cohered, by tapping the tube.
Coherers and spark-gap sets are fun to experiment with, but be sure you have the proper approvals first. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “3D Printing An Old-School Coherer”
cool!
what is the name of the clockwork thingo with the loop of wire going through a coil?
That’s the piezoelectric igniter from a grill lighter or brulee torch. The spark generated between the two points of the igniter generate a brief RF burst.
I meant the device that came after this coherer
coherer’s are fun, played with them as they are indeed quite easy to make.
No need for printing, an old ballpointpen could even be enough to serve as the tube. A transparent pen/tube is only required so that you can see what you are making. The 3D printed method here is a very nice design and it’s very nice to see it here on hackaday.
Regarding radio and coherers, the difficulty lies in automating the tapping and getting some decent range out of this thing. SInce the ‘tapper’ might generates some sparks to that trigger the coherer. Though they managed to do it in the past, so it should be doable now, though I tried it and failed… should have tried harder. I’m hoping that someone will be doing that as nicely as shown in this project here.
Thanks for posting, considering that the coherer technology is a important historical part that still holds some mystery about the way it really works. Feel free to comment on that one…