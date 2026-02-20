Hackaday Podcast Episode Ep 358: Soft Displays, LCD Apertures, And Mind Controlled Toys

For today’s podcast Elliot Williams is joined by Jenny List, and we’re pushing the limits of mobile connectivity as Jenny’s coming to us from a North Sea ferry. We start by looking forward to the upcoming Hackaday Europe, with a new location in Lecco, Italy. We hope you can join us there!

There’s a bumper collection of hacks to talk about, with a novel soft pneumatic display, a CRT-based VR headset, an LCD photographic aperture, and a novel time-of-flight sensor array in the line-up.Then there are 3D printed PCBs, Scotch tape for a lens, and a project to map farts. We kid you not. Finally we wrap up with mind controlled toys, and a a treatise on requirements and specifications in an age of AI.

Or download it yourself in glorious 192 kbps MP3.

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congratulations to [Moogle], a hoopy frood who knows where his towel is.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: