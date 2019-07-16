Artificial Intelligence Powers A Wasp-Killing Machine

At the time of publication, Hackaday is of the understanding that there is no pro-wasp lobby active in the United States or abroad. Why? Well, the wasp is an insect that is considered incapable of any viable economic contribution to society, and thus has few to no adherents who would campaign in its favor. In fact, many actively seek to defeat the wasp, and [Tegwyn☠Twmffat] is one of them.
[Tegwyn]’s project is one that seeks to destroy wasps and Asian Hornets in habitats where they are an invasive pest. To achieve this goal without harming other species, the aim is to train a neural network to detect the creatures, before then using a laser to vaporize them.
Initial plans involved a gimballed sentry-gun style setup. However, safety concerns about firing lasers in the open, combined with the difficulty of imaging flying insects, conspired to put this idea to rest. The current system involves instead guiding insects down a small tube at the entrance to a hive. Here, they can be easily imaged at close range and great detail, as well as vaporized by a laser safely contained within the tube, if they are detected as wasps or hornets.
It’s an exciting project that could serve as a good model of how to deal with invasive insect species in the wild. We’ve seen insects grace our pages before, too. Video after the break.
I suppose humans would fit that description as well… I could add a quote from Agent Smith about humans being the virus infesting Earth… but I don’t like wasps either.
When is this comercially available? Just shut up and take my money.
No video of the wasps getting zapped?
“Well, the wasp is an insect that is considered incapable of any viable economic contribution to society,“
Wasps, like bees, are pollinators (https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/pollinators/animals/wasps.shtml for example). No pollinators, crops don’t fruit/seed. Big problem…
Sure there are invasive species that are a pain and this is certainly a cool way to deal with pests, but to say there’s no viable economic contribution to society is a little shortsighted.
Don’t try this wasp vaporizer in Germany:
German Federal Nature Conservation Act – 50,000 Euro Fine
If by “entrance to a hive” he means a bee hive, then *aham* removing these wasps are ok. Bees are already endangered enough by humans, so they need any help they can get.
If he means the wasp hive, well, then just deal with the whole hive. No need to get them one by one.
Neat ass project dude.
One of the few benefits is that hornets/wasps help control the fly population. I grew up in a rural area where all neighbors had horses. Knocking down the wasp nests would result in an explosion of flies not long after. If you don’t have issues with other small flying insects, by all means.