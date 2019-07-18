The Internet is a wild and wooly place where people can spout off about anything with impunity. If you sound like you know what you’re talking about and throw around a few bits of the appropriate jargon, chances are good that somebody out there will believe whatever you’re selling.
Case in point: those that purport that watches rated for 300-meter dives will leak if you wiggle them around too much in the shower. Seems preposterous, but rather than just dismiss the claim, [Kristopher Marciniak] chose to disprove it with a tiny wireless pressure sensor stuffed into a dive watch case. The idea occurred to him when his gaze fell across an ESP-01 module next to a watch on his bench. Figuring the two needed to get together, he ordered a BMP280 pressure sensor board, tiny enough itself to fit anywhere. Teamed up with a small LiPo pack, everything was stuffed into an Invicta dive watch case. A little code was added to log the temperature and pressure and transmit the results over WiFi, and [Kristopher] was off to torture test his setup.
The first interesting result is how exquisitely sensitive the sensor is, and how much a small change in temperature can affect the pressure inside the case. The watch took a simulated dive to 70 meters in a pressure vessel, which only increased the internal pressure marginally, and took a skin-flaying shower with a 2300-PSI (16 MPa) pressure washer, also with minimal impact. The video below shows the results, but the take-home message is that a dive watch that leaks in the shower isn’t much of a dive watch.
Hats off to [Kristopher] for doing the work here. We always love citizen science efforts such as this, whether it’s hardware-free radio astronomy or sampling whale snot with a drone.
2 thoughts on “Torturing An Instrumented Dive Watch, For Science”
Sealing at deep depth but leaking at low depth is plausible, even if it wasn’t the case on this particular watch. Sometimes if the case is flexible, it may have a mediocre seal and slow leaking condition until you lower depth and the water pressure compresses the case together. If you test products intended for deep depths only at the maximum pressure rating and never test at low pressure and other pressure levels in between, you can miss failing conditions.
Yes, but such a behavior would be useless for a dive watch. You can not just magically emerge in greater depths. You have to dive down in a controlled way and even more important: you have to dive up slowly to avoid decompression sickness or even death.