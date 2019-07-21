The vast majority of cameras will start recording at the press of a button. This is perfectly acceptable behaviour if you wish to film something that hasn’t happened yet. If you want to film something that’s already over, you’re out of luck. [Johan Link] has built a camera designed to do just that, however, and put it on a cap.
The project consists of a Raspberry Pi 3B, combined with a 1080p USB webcam and a 5000 mAh power bank. These are attached to a baseball cap in order to shoot footage from the point of view of the wearer. The camera records continuously, saving the last 7 seconds of recorded video when the button is pressed — perfect for capturing things just after they’ve happened.
It’s a rolling record feature similar to that included with many dashcams and action cameras. Software is available on Github for those interested. While [Johan] has chosen a New York Yankees hat as the basis for the build, we’re confident it should work similarly well with your Seattle Seahawks cap. Raiders fans should contact the garment manufacturer.
3 thoughts on “A Baseball Cap That Films The Past”
Why not using a dashcam?
Not to put a damper on his idea, but I have something built with a similar concept in mind – the dash cam I have in my car.
If anyone is interested in a commercial product that does this, then they should check out the Looxcie. It had an option to save a 30 second buffer at the press of a button. It’s worn like a bluetooth headset over one ear with a camera facing forward.
Wikipedia informs me that they stopped producing and supporting them in 2014, so I have no idea if the inexpensive offerings on eBay are even usable.
This featured build, while more bulky, is infinitely more flexible. and not dependent on someone’s proprietary app to function.