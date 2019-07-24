For the vast majority of us, Gigabit Ethernet is more than enough for daily tasks. The occasional big network file transfer might drag a little, but it’s rare to fall short of bandwidth when you’re hooked up over Cat 6. [Brian] has a thirst for saturating network links, however, and decided only 10 Gigabit Ethernet would do.
Already being the owner of a Gigabit Ethernet network at home, [Brian] found that he was now regularly able to saturate the links with his existing hardware. With a desire to run intensive virtual machines on his existing NAS without causing bandwidth issues, it was time for an upgrade. Unfortunately, the cost of rewiring the existing home network to Cat 6 and procuring hardware that could run 10 Gigabit Ethernet over copper twisted pair was prohibitively expensive.
Instead, [Brian] decided to reduce the scope to connecting just 3 machines. Switches were prohibitively expensive, so each computer was fitted with twin 10 Gigabit interfaces, such that it could talk to the two other computers. Rather than rely on twisted pair, the interfaces chosen use the SFP+ standard, in which the network cable accepts electrical signals from the interface, and contains a fiber optic transciever.
[Brian] was able to get the 3 computers networked for just $120, with parts sourced from eBay. It’s an approach that doesn’t scale well; larger setups would be much better served by using a switch and a less zany network topology. But for [Brian], it works just fine, and allows his NAS to outperform a 15,000 RPM server hard disk as far as read rates go.
If you’re curious about improving your own network performance, it might pay to look at your cables first – things are not always as they seem.
7 thoughts on “Doing 10 Gigabit Networking At Home, The Cheap Way”
4x SPF+ & 1Gb LAN Mikrotik switch (CRS305-1G-4S+IN) is about 120 EUR without VAT. I would not call this prohibitively expansive. It has 82Gbps switching capacity. Well within requirements.
Y’know you can buy mellanox CX3 cards on eBay for $20 each, right? And they have working drivers for almost every platform of windows or Linux? And you can run them As IB native at 40Gb/s or run them by VPI at 32Gb/s?… And the cables are about $5-10 …
Well, I paired a set and now have a home network that can crank out 64Gb/s transfers doing SMB multipathed. Bit pointless though…Hard to keep the lines saturated for that long.
“Rather than rely on twisted pair, the interfaces chosen use the SFP+ standard, in which the network cable accepts electrical signals from the interface, and contains a fiber optic transciever.”
Fiber optic? Which part of the word “Copper” in “SFP+ Direct Attach Copper (10GBSFP+Cu).” was the complicated one?
Brilliant
I don’t see where a normal person would need more than 100Mbit.
I upgraded my home network to 1Gb/s only because my DSL got upgraded to 100Mb/s|40Mb/s (runs at 107|44 yay) and my network gave a slight bottleneck. Apart from big downloads there is nothing to notice.
And the only thing I’ve seen 1Gb/s too slow was with Software Defined Radio.
While 10Gbit is nice for fast backups, or slinging multiiple GB’s of files around quickly… it is kinda overkill for home use. However, if you’re wired for CAT6 you can run 10Gb over copper for ~50meters. Unless you’re living large, that should easily cover most homes. No need for fiber.