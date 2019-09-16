On paper, pet doors are pretty great. You don’t have to keep letting the cat in and out, and there should be fewer scratches on the door overall. Unfortunately, your average pet door is indiscriminate, and will let any old creature waltz right in. Well, [Jeremiah] was tired of uninvited critters, so he built a motorized door with a built-in bouncer. Now, only animals with pre-approved BLE tags can get in.
The bouncer is a Raspi 3 running Node-RED, which scans continuously for BLE advertisements from the cats’ collars. [Jeremiah] settled on Tile tags because they’re reliable and cat-proof. The first version used an Arduino and RFID tags for the cats, but they had to get too close to the door to trigger it.
We love [Jeremiah]’s choice of door actuator, a 12V retractable car antenna. [Jeremiah] uses the antenna itself to lift and lower the removable lockout panel that comes with the door. He removed the circuit that retracts the antenna when power is lost, so that power outages don’t become free-for-alls for shelter-seeking animals.
There’s also a nice feature for slow creatures—the door won’t close until 15 seconds after the last BLE ad, so they cats won’t ever have to Indiana Jones it through the opening. Magnetic switches currently limit the door travel at the top and bottom, though [Jeremiah] will eventually replace them with standard switches. Paw at the break until you get a walk-through video.
Cats will be cats, and the ones that go outside will probably rack up a body count. Here’s a cat door that looks for victims clenched between cat jaws and starts a 15-minute lockout period.
4 thoughts on “Over-Engineered Cat Door Makes Purrfect Sense”
purrty clever. BLE has an antenna distance of >100 m, I think. I wonder if he limited the antenna reception somehow to make sure that it doesn’t start working when the cat is still really far away.
Interesting build, however my favourite remains the one with the camera and image recognition, that allows only the selected cat into the house, but only if it doesn’t carry a hunting trophy.
I used to have a cat who brought home plenty of trophies, mostly alive, and would promptly release them into the house for us to hunt.
https://hackaday.com/2019/07/01/ai-recognizes-and-locks-out-murder-cats/
The cat knew you needed hunting practice, and cared enough to help teach you.
The hardest part of these hacks is getting your freaking cat to use them. Mine would rather try to get in via the roof than use her normal flap cat door. I think she suspected it was a trap. She never trusted us.