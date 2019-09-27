Hackaday Podcast 037: Two Flavors Of Robot Dog, Hacks That Start As Fitness Trackers, Clocks That Wound Themselves, And Helicopter Chainsaws

Hackaday Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams take a look at the latest hacks from the past week. We keep seeing awesome stuff and find ourselves wanting to buy cheap welders, thermal camera sensors, and CNC parts. There was a meeting of the dog-shaped robots at ICRA and at least one of them has super-fluid movements. We dish on 3D printed meat, locking up the smartphones, asynchronous C routines, and synchronized clocks.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (60.0 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 037 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Is A Cheap Inverter Welder Worth It?
- Getting The Heat On With A Thermal Camera
- Lack Of Space Is No Longer An Excuse For Not Having A Pen Plotter
- Windows 3.1 Screensavers, Now On Twitter
- XScreenSaver: Screenshots
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Fighting Household Air Pollution
- Watch Legged Robot Run Circles Around Its Bigger Brethren
- How Would You Like Your Steak Printed?
- IoT Safe Keeps Latchkey Kids’ Phones On Lockdown
- Asynchronous Routines For C
- Fitness Tracker Hacked Into Optical Density Meter
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: