Among the most dangerous jobs in the United States are timberjack and aircraft pilot. Combining the two wouldn’t sound like a recipe for success, but in fact it makes the job of trimming trees near pipelines and power lines much safer. That’s what this helicopter-suspended chainsaw does. And it definitely doesn’t look safe, either, but here we are.
The saw is equipped with ten two-foot diameter saws and is powered by a 28 horsepower engine which is separate from the helicopter itself. The pilot suspends the saw under the helicopter and travels along the trees in order to make quick work of tree branches that might be growing into rights-of-way. It’s a much safer (and faster) alternative that sending out bucket trucks or climbers to take care of the trees one-by-one.
Tree trimming is an important part of the maintenance of power lines especially which might get overlooked by the more “glamarous” engineering aspects of the power grid. In fact, poor maintentance of vegitation led to one of the largest blackouts in recent history and is a contributing factor in a large number of smaller power outages. We can’t argue with the sentiment around the saw, either.
7 thoughts on “Helicopter Chain Saw”
I bet it is not going to take long before the saw gets stuck into something and throws the helicopter in the power lines.
Or, you know, touch power lines. I believe they already thought about such situations and added some disengaging mechanism.
It can be detached if it gets stuck, obviously.
Multiple companies have been operating these things since the 1980’s.
Is it a chainsaw, or a chain of saws?
I knew I’d seen this before. I went to high school with this guy.
Most “dangerous job” aircraft pilot ?? Really ? where are the authenticated / peer reviewed stats to back that up ? Article linked mentions “1000 hrs” (to fly the rig on a helo). 1000 hrs is nothing for a commercial pilot. It’s the bare minimum for entry into the fly-for-a-living world of turbine powered aircraft.
I fly both rotary wing (Bell 429), and fixed wing (corporate jet – Citation X), my hours are a *lot* more than 1000. Heck, the training school (Flight Safety) their pre-requisite is 1000 hrs in your log book before they even accept you as a student for a type rating.
I feel safer in the air, with the strict draconian regulations for ATC, and commerical pilots in general – vs – the morons we encounter daily on the highways and roadways. What we should do is mandate drivers licensees be held to the same strict standards we have in aviation (constant testing, written/oral exams, medicals, background checks). It’ll probably put an end to the idiocy of ‘soccer moms’ doing their make up while driving a 2 ton piece of lethal steel at 70 mph, or drugged up truckers.
“Most “dangerous job” aircraft pilot ?? Really ? where are the authenticated / peer reviewed stats to back that up ?”
Probably from the same people that have to be reported to when people die (especially flying), from the government, to insurance.