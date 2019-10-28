There’s long been much handwringing around Halloween around the prospect of pins, needles and razor blades being hidden in candy and passed out to children. On the very rare occasion this does happen, the outcome is normally little more than some superficial cuts. However, for 2019, [MG] has developed an altogether different surreptitious payload to be delivered to trick or treaters.
Consisting of a small USB device named DemonSeed, it’s a HID attack gadget in the genre of the BadUSB devices we’ve seen previously. When plugged in, the unit emulates a USB keyboard and can be programmed to enter whatever keystrokes are necessary to take over the machine or exfiltrate data. Files are available on Github for those looking to replicate the device.
The trick here is in the delivery. [MG] has produced a large quantity of these small devices, packaging them in anti-static wrappers. The wrappers contain a note instructing children to insert them into their parent’s work computers to access “game codes”, and to share them with their friends while hiding them from adults.
The idea of children brazenly plugging hostile USB devices into important computers is enough to make any IT manager’s head spin, though we suspect [MG] doesn’t actually intend to deploy these devices in anger. It serves as a great warning about the potential danger of such an attack, however. Stay sharp, and keep your office door locked this October 31st!
6 thoughts on “Check Your Halloween Candy For Malicious Payloads”
Quick dirty solution to most HID attacks is to perform a test for each new keyboard/mouse that is plugged in.
For example, we can require it to enter a randomly generated string of characters, or navigate a “puzzle”. Before it can be used for anything else. (The OS informs the user of what needs to be typed/clicked in. Ie a rubber ducky doesn’t know it.)
Then the device will be added to the OS’s list of “trusted devices”, since devices typically have serial numbers, manufacturer part numbers, etc to identify them with. Meaning that you don’t need to perform this test for devices that has already passed it.
Ie, a USB “thumb drive” looking device can’t get passed our test, therefor it can’t perform its attack.
In the end, IT security 101, Don’t just blindly trust a new device.
This is similar to bluetooth pairing — makes sense, and probably cuts a vast majority of malware devices out of the loop. If you plug in a USB drive and it’s asking you to type a pairing key into it, most people would be puzzled at the very least.
It wouldn’t stop compromised keyboards (i’ve wondered what would happen if someone bought a bunch of cheap keyboards, then carefully opened / compromised them, and returned them to the store / amazon… slow going, but guaranteed compromising of a random computer).
Yes, Bluetooth devices largely do this already, so why not do the same for USB.
It isn’t hard, and it vastly increases the security.
Though, making a rubber ducky as a keyboard, and then “waiting” for the user to authenticate it, is though a trickier problem. But at least we got rid of the USB rubber ducky problem.
2fa for a mouse would be such a nuisance to the average user, people would complain until it was patched out or an option that defaults to off.
Frankly speaking, it would likely be as trivial as “click this button to authenticate the device”, but it is just in a random place. And too many clicks elsewhere would make the OS dismiss the device as untrustworthy.
It would likely only take a couple of seconds more most users, and it is a one time affair for each device.
“In the end, IT security 101, Don’t just blindly trust a new device.” True enough but most 8 year old trick or treaters aren’t IT Engineers (and usually their parents aren’t either.)