FBus: An Extensible And Easily Configurable FPGA Based DAQ

[flow] is a little disillusioned with commercial Data Acquisition Systems (DAQs) and channeled his frustration into his own, very cool, FPGA based solution.

The project takes form as a back plane into which various cards can be slotted. The the interface is just a PCI-e connector. If you need analog input, simply insert the card for it. Ethernet output? Same process. Modularity and expandability are the themes here.

[flow] already has projects in mind for his new DAQ. He’s using it to build an inverted pendulum. However, his planned cards really show the possibilities, anything from a logic analyzer card to an HDMI Output card allow for a wide array of configurations. There is also a small suite of tools which makes this process relatively easy to manage.

We can definitely see this evolving into a useful tool on our bench for prototyping.