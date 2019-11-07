For many of us, the optical drive is a thing of the past. Once considered essential, the technology is no longer featured in the average laptop,where their omission saves plenty of precious space, and they’re rare on desktops, too. However, every now and then, something comes up and it’d be useful to have one on hand. [Klattimer] has just the solution for the MacOS set.
The Python Online Disk Server, or PYODS, is a tool that allows one to serve optical drives or ISO images over a network to MacOS clients. In its basic configuration, it shares all optical drives on a system, as well as all images found in a select folder. Thanks to using Python, it allows other operating systems to share their drives with Macs. It relies on Apple’s existing API to function, and should be a handy tool for anyone that regularly finds themselves having to scratch around for a way to mount an ISO in a pinch.
Thankfully, outside of legacy applications, cumbersome optical technologies and image files are a thing of the past. If you’ve got drives laying around that you’re not using anymore, why not repurpose them into a plotter?
8 thoughts on “Easy Optical Drive Sharing With PYODS”
“Once considered essential, the technology is no longer featured in the average laptop,where their omission saves plenty of precious space, and they’re rare on desktops, too.”
And yet cases still sell with the space for them.
Many, many, modern cases don’t now. It’s kinda infuriating.
I use the space as a large drawer to store a lot of unuseful stuff there like extra cables from the modular PSU, extra screws, other cables…
I also clicked on Report Comment because I thought it was Reply to Comment… I just woke up and can’t see straight… sorry :(
I bought several external USB DVD/bluray drives.. I highly recommend picking up a few:
https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?d=external+usb+dvd
Tweeks
Interesting…
Back in 1999 I found myself reverse engineering and writing a FUSE filesystem for a Kubik 200 disc CD changer which ended up presenting the entire 200 CD library as a single Samba filesystem. The directory listings were indexed and cached (via just tweaking OS timeouts) so that only actual read requests caused the mounting of each CD. This worked fine, as long as only up to 4 CD’s were needed at one time. :)
Of course cheap storage rapidly made this little accomplishment completely obsolete, and I have since stripped said CD changers for parts. They used to retail for about as much as a car. Now the most valuable bit of that system I still have is a couple of the bearings and some AL plate. Kinda sad. They were a nice bit of engineering.
Sometimes people keep things just for the engineering.
I was… I did… until about 4 years back when I needed the AL plate, the optical gates, and the bearings for a project. So it lives on as one my 3D printers now.
@Daren Schwenke Wow! That’s a hack in itself! Thanks for sharing