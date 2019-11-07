Typically, amateur radio operators use the minimum power needed to accomplish a contact. That’s just part of being a good spectrum citizen, and well-earned bragging rights go to those who make transcontinental contacts on the power coming from a coin cell. But sometimes quantity has a quality all its own, and getting more power into the ether is what the contact requires. That’s where builds such as this well-engineered 600W broadband RF amplifier come into play.
We’re really impressed with the work that [Razvan] put into this power amp. One of the great joys of being a ham is being able to build your own gear, and to incorporate the latest technology long before the Big Three manufacturers start using it. While LDMOS transistors aren’t exactly new – laterally-diffused MOSFETs have been appearing in RF power applications for decades – the particular parts used for the amp, NXP’s MRF300 power transistors, are pretty new to the market. A pair of the LDMOS devices form the heart of the push-pull amp, as do an array of custom-wound toroids and transformers including a transmission line transformer wound with 17-ohm coax cable. [Razvan] paid a lot of attention to thermal engineering, too, with the LDMOS transistors living in cutouts in the custom PCB so they can mate with a hefty heatsink. Even the heatsink compound is special; rather than the typical silicone grease, he chose a liquid metal alloy called Gallinstan. The video below gives a tour of the amp and shows some tests with impressive results.
4 thoughts on “Well-Engineered RF Amplifier Powers Ham Radio Contacts”
Wow. It says a lot about build quality and attention to detail when I had to take a second close look to realize that the photo is not a 3d model render.
That is a fantastically clean build!
I am concerned about the life of those SMA connectors though.
I have not seen an SMA connector rated for such a high power at ham frequencies because they dont have the thermal mass to dissipate the heat and get hit by derating pretty hard. The only ‘high power’ one I have seen is only rated for ~200W.
https://mpd.southwestmicrowave.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/power-rating.pdf
I worry that the dielectric breakdown if often used at full power will cause issues down the road.
Other than the sma’s it looks like a very fine build.
Nice. Only thing is that a Al cooler? Gallium in Gallinstan will kill it if the Al oxide layer is damaged ever so slightly… eventually.
Hi,
Would be nice to have a little more specs / performance info:
Frequency range? HF is 3..30 and 6M is 50-54, so 3..54 Mhz? Quite a range.
Efficiency? Linear or NOT… ?
Any needed setup adjustments?
How about a Schematic???
Not learning much from just photos….
Regards, Terry King
…In The Woods in Vermont, USA
terry@yourduino.com