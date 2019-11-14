Many alcoholic beverages are aged in barrels for long periods of time. The aim is to impart flavors from the wood of the barrel into the liquid, and allow a whole host of chemical reactions to happen, changing the character of the taste. However, this takes time, and time is money. There’s potentially a faster way, however, and [The Thought Emporium] set out to investigate.
Inspired by several research papers, the goal was to examine whether using ultrasound to agitate these fluids could speed the aging process. Initial tests consisted of artificially aging milk, apple cider, and vodka in a small ultrasonic jewelry cleaner for 30 minutes, with cognac chips for flavor. Results were positive amongst the tasters, with the vodka in particular showing a marked color change from the process. A later test expanded the types of wood chip and beverages under test. Results were more mixed, but with a small sample size of tasters, it’s to be expected.
While taste is subjective, there were definite visible results from the aging process. It’s a technique that’s being explored by industry, too. We’ve seen hackers brew up plenty of tasty beverages before, too – often with a little automation thrown in Video after the break.
7 thoughts on “Aging Alcohol In 30 Minutes”
I remember seeing the ultrasonic method on Moonshiners (Yes I know most of it is faked for TV) and they had made a system that would age it over night.
why do you market alcohol drinking for youth ?
I wonder if we can “age” the youth with ultrasonic agitation, so this is no longer a problem. (a)
:)
I’ve “aged” white rum successfully in the past, by adding spices and caramelized sugar.
Needs a week, but tastes waaaay better than Captain Morgan.
Might try the ultrasonic method next time, to save some time.
I smell a market for a scam incoming
Wine producers of cheap ( or expensive) wine makers are known to use this method to improve the taste.
Wine makings do not have purity laws like the German beer brewing law from the 1600s .