For smaller microcontrollers, having enough outputs for the job is sometimes a challenge. A common solution is to do some sort of multiplexing with the available outputs or perhaps something more advanced such as Charlieplexing, but another good option is to use a specialized driver board. What’s even better is if you can daisy chain driver boards to get even more outputs.
[Eric] has been working on a 16 channel LED project but first wanted to build a driver board with 8 channels. Before building a full 16 channel version he realized that he could take the same 8 channel board, make a mirror image of it, and attach it underneath the first board with headers in order to double the number of channels available. Without having to build a separate 16-channel board, this shortcut saved [Eric] some time and a great deal of effort.
This is a great example of working smarter, not harder. Each of the 8 or 16 channels has full PWM support as well to support PWM dimming, and a similar board could be built for motor control as well. It’s a good illustration of how good design can end up working for you as well. And if you need even more outputs, Charlieplexing is one way to get them.
One thought on “A Self-Expanding PWM Driver”
Also seems like a good way to get more value from a PCB run. Lots of times I end up with five to ten boards when I’m really only ever going to use one or two. If the boards can all be stacked together to expand functionality, it becomes more worthwhile not only to keep multiples around but to populate them as well.
(Alternatively, if you put your social media handles on the underside of a small board you can use the spares as business cards to increase value yield)